The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas.
JULY 15:
• EVERSON DEWAYNE HALL, age 41 from Henderson, Criminal Trespass, Class B, $1,500 bond;
• WILLIAM JASON HOPKINS, age 45 from Henderson, POCS, Third Degree Felony, $12,500 bond;
• WILLIAM SAMUEL HAYES, age 44 from Henderson, DWI, Class B, $1,000 bond; and
• NEONTAY QUAJOHN RUSSAW, age 29 from Nacogdoches, Criminal Mischief, Class B, $1,000 bond, JP3: NO DL, Class C, time served.
JULY 16:
• EVERSON DEWAYNE HALL, age 41 from Henderson, Assault, Class A, $2,000 bond.
JULY 17:
• EVERSON DEWAYNE HALL, age 41 from Henderson, Resisting Arrest, Class A, $2,000 bond, Evading, State Jail Felony, $10,000 bond, Criminal Trespass, Class B, $2,000 bond;
• LATERRANCE DEANDRE JOHNSON, age 32 from Tyler, Possession of Marijuana, Class B, $1,500 bond; and
• JIMMY DAVID CORNELIIUS, age 49 from Odessa, Evading Arrest, Class A, $1,000 cash bond only.
