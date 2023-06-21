The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe,
The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe,
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas.
JUNE 17-18:
• DERRICK CHANCE LEWIS, age 23 from Henderson, Possession of a controlled substance, Third Degree Felony, $12,000 bond;
• DERRICK DEWAYNE LEWIS, age 43 from Henderson, Possession of a controlled substance, Second Degree Felony, $12,000 bond;
• GARRETT CADE MEYERS, age 24 from Kilgore, DWI, Class A, $1,500 bond with Interlock;
• JONATHAN DURAN SWINDELL, age 43 from Henderson, Possession of a controlled substance, Second Degree Felony, $60,000 bond;
• ALDRIC DURAN WRIGHT, age 39 from Tyler, Possession of a controlled substance (Nisi), State Jail Felony, NO BOND;
• OLVERA ISMAEL CERVANTES, age 37 from Henderson, DWI, Class B, $1,000 bond, Unlawful Carrying Weapon, Class A, $1,000 bond; and
• SEAN KELLY DOLLISON, age 30 from Longview, Driving While Intoxicated, Class A, $2,000 bond with Interlock.
