The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
JUNE 27:
• EDGAR ALFREDO DURAN, age 43, from El Paso, El Paso Co: DWI, Third Degree Felony, NO BOND.
JUNE 28:
• PATRICK DAVID COLLINS, age 49 from Henderson, Assault Fam/House mem impede breath, Third Degree Felony, $25,000 bond.
JUNE 29:
• RANDY CAMERON, age 63, from Henderson, Aggravated Assault F/V, Second Degree Felony, $55,000 bond, Resisting Arrest, Class A, $1,500 bond;
• WESLEY SCOTT TOMLIN, age 23, from Henderson, Assault causes Bodily Injury F/V, Class A, $2,000 bond;
• JONATHAN SCOTT WILLIAMS, age 48, from Gladewater, Theft Prop, 3 rd Degree Felony, $35,000 bond;
• CHARLES DEWAYNE BRANHAM, age 44, from Houston, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C, $500 bond, Parole Violation, NO BOND;
• HEATH LOGAN ROBERTS, age 30, from Henderson, Criminal Trespass, Class B, $2,500 bond; and
• BRITTANY JO FANCHER, age 32, from Mt. Enterprise, Assault Peace Officer, Second Degree Felony, $30,000 bond.
JUNE 30:
• MARY FANCHER BASS LEE, age 54, from Mt. Enterprise, Panola County: Burglary of Building, State Jail Felony, NO BOND, Theft of Property, State Jail Felony, NO BOND, Burglary of Building, State Jail Felony, NO BOND;
• MARANDA MONTOYA, age 23, from 44 from Overton, Possession of Dangerous Drug, Class A, $1,000 bond, Possession of Controlled Substance, Third Degree Felony, $20,000 bond;
• MICHAEL SINGLETON, age 46, from Deleon, Parole Violation, NO BOND; and
• DAKOTA ALAN GILLIS, age 23, from Rosenberg, Possession of Controlled Substance, Third Degree Felony, NO BOND; Harris County: Possession of Controlled Substance, Third Degree Felony, NO BOND.
