The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
JULY 28:
• MARCUS DAN BURDETTE, age 64 from Mt. Enterprise, Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, State Jail Felony, $7,500 bond;
• MICHAEL LYNN WOOD, age 58 from Henderson, Aggravated Assault Family Violence, First Degree Felony, $50,000 bond; and
• CESAR BALDERAS, age 41 from Pasadena, Driving while intoxicated, Third Degree Felony, $15,000 bond.
JULY 29:
• CLAY JOSEPH CYR, age 23 from Kennard, Driving while intoxicated, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• MELANIE ROSE ARNOLD, age 41 from Cushing, Possession of a controlled substance, Second Degree Felony, $60,000 bond; and
• ALEJANDRO DANIEL REBOLLAR, age 34 from Henderson, Unlawful Carrying Weapon, Class A, $1,000 bond, Possession of marijuana, Class B, $1,000 bond.
JULY 30:
• YANITH GAMALIEL DAMAS, age 29 from Nacogdoches, Tampering with Government Record, Class A, $1,500 bond;
• JALEN LEE MAYFIELD, age 24 from Mt. Pleasant, Unlawful Carry Weapon, Class A, $1,500 bond, Possession of marijuana, Class B, $1,000 bond, POCS, State Jail Felony, $8,000 bond; and
• JESSE WATHAN GIPSON, age 62 from Henderson, Theft of Firearm, State Jail Felony, $10,000 bond, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Third Degree Felony, $15,000 bond.
JULY 31:
• KAVEE DARONTE SAUNDERS, age 50 from De Berry, Possession of a controlled substance, Third Degree Felony, $12,500 bond; and
• KOLTEN ALLEN JACKS, age 26 from De Berry, Possession of a controlled substance, Third Degree Felony, $12,500 bond.
