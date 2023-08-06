Dear Toni,

I retired last June when my employer offered a great retirement package with 18 months of COBRA at no cost for me and my husband John which ends this December 31st. I am 62 and will not be enrolling in Medicare for a while. My husband John is 72 and he enrolled in Medicare Part B in June of 2022 when COBRA began, because he was having heart surgery due to a heart attack. He enrolled in Medicare Part A in 2018.

