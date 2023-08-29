HENDERSON: WHITE OAK — The Lady Lions finished fourth out of sixteen teams at the Shirley Atkins Tournament, going 4-2 overall with wins against state-ranked 5A Texas High, 5A Pine Tree, 4A North Lamar and 3A Quitman.
They were undefeated in pool play on Friday, going 28-26 and 25-19 against North Lamar, 25-17 and 25-8 against Quitman and 20-25, 25-18 and 25-17 against Texas High. They began bracket play with their 2-1 victory over Pine Tree (25-11, 23-25, 25-12) on Saturday morning. A 2-1 loss to 5A Hallsville (13-25, 25-22, 14-25) sent them to the third-place game against 4A Pleasant Grove where they fell 2-0 (15-25, 14-25).
In pool play, Libby Rockey had three aces and 23 digs, Kate Charlo two aces, four assists, 37 kills, four blocks and 13 digs, Nolyn Norris eight aces, 10 kills, 12 digs and one block, Brinklee Bowman eight kills three blocks and two digs, Tara McNew two assists and 14 digs, Mary Ella Hampton 53 assists, one block and nine digs, Chloe Ellis one ace, two assists, one kill and six digs, Hannah nelson three kills and one block, Preslie Costlow one kill and two blocks and Greenlee Goodwin one kill.
Across their three bracket play games on Saturday, Rockey had two aces, one assist and 26 digs, Charlo two aces, 13 assists, 30 kills, four blocks and 14 digs, Hampton 28 assists, two blocks and four digs, Norris one ace, one assist, 14 kills, one block and 22 digs, Bowman eight kills, two blocks and one dig, Ellis five aces, two assists and seven digs, McNew one ace and eight digs, Nelson five kills and three digs, Rodriguez four blocks and Costlow one block.
The Lady Lions will host Hawkins at Henderson Middle School on Tuesday.
TATUM: FORNEY – The Lady Eagles went 5-2 at the Forney Tournament to win the silver bracket and their season record improves to 22-7.
In Friday pool play they captured wins over North Mesquite (25-11, 25-10) and Naaman Forest (25-11, 25-18) and took losses to Forney (19-25, 25-21, 7-15) and Lewisville (14-25, 25-18, 13-15).
In Saturday’s silver bracket they scored wins over Brock (27-25, 22-25, 15-12), Duncanville (25-19, 25-18) and Van Alstyne (25-14, 25-17).
Outstanding players across Saturday were Kamdyn Scott (36 kills, four blocks, 34 digs), Camryn Milam (35 assists, nine digs, three aces), Karly Stroud (37 digs, three assists), Kaysen Foster (27 kills, 28 digs, one assist), Taydem Barker (42 assists, three kills, 12 digs), Aundrea Bradley (nine kills, seven digs), Katelyn Jacobs (six kills, six digs), Jayda Jones (10 kills, four digs), Gracie Pace (four digs, one assist) and Alexandria Brown (two kills, one block, three digs).
The Lady Eagles travel to Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.
OVERTON: KERENS — With victories over Frost (25-8, 25-12) and Avalon (25-15, 25-14), the Lady Mustangs won the consolation bracket at the Kerens Tournament on Saturday. They went 2-1 on the day, losing their first game to Teague (25-26, 18-25).
The tournament began with Thursday pool play where they went 2-1 with wins against Palmer JV (25-15, 25-13) and Italy (25-14, 26-24) and a loss to Lone Oak (16-25, 25-23, 9-15).
Outstanding players on Saturday were Kayla Nobles (18 kills, four blocks, 24 digs, three aces and one assist), Catherine Dennis (14 kills, nine blocks, 42 digs, three assists and four aces), Kaylee Stevens (43 assists, 12 digs and two aces), Avery Smith (44 digs and one kill) and Ja’Miya O’Neal (17 kills, one block and 12 digs).
On Thursday, outstanding players were Nobles (25 kills, one block, 42 digs and five aces), Dennis (19 kills, five blocks, 49 digs and two aces), Stevens (52 assists, 10 digs and four aces) and O’Neal (eight kills, one block and 26 digs).
The Lady Mustangs’ record improves to 17-5. They will host Tyler HEAT on Tuesday.
LEVERETT’S CHAPEL: GARY – The LC Lady Lions came away with a third-place finish in the silver bracket at the Gary Tournament.
They captured wins over Arp (23-25, 25-22, 15-13), Christian Heritage (26-24, 25-18), Cross Roads (25-23, 25-23) in Thursday pool play. Friday pool play saw them down Alto (25-11, 25-21) and lose to Chester (23-25, 7-25) and Brook Hill (7-25, 16-25).
CARLISLE: GARY – The Lady Indians captured first place in the silver bracket at the Gary Tournament.
FULL ARMOR CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (JV) 3, EAST TEXAS HOMESCHOOL 1: HENDERSON – Emma Kenrick handed out ten kills and one ace in the Lady Warriors’ win at home. Other outstanding players were Adelynn Morris with three kills, two digs and one ace, Braison Fyffe with one kill, two digs and two aces, Anja Hagburg with five kills and one block, Kali Johnson with one kill and one ace and Cambria Corley with two kills.