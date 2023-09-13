HENDERSON 3, KILGORE 0: KILGORE – The Lady Lions move to 2-0 in district play after winning in three sets of 25-14, 25-15 and 25-19 over Kilgore.
Kate Charlo netted three assists, 24 kills, two blocks and six digs, Libby Rockey three aces, two assists and nine digs, Mary Ella Hampton two aces, 29 assists and five digs, Nolyn Norris two aces, four kills and eight digs, Ashlee Rodriguez three blocks and one dig, Brinklee Bowman three kills and two digs, Lilliane Pollock four kills and one dig and Chloe Ellis one ace and one dig.
Henderson’s next district game will be on the road against Carthage on Friday.
TATUM 3, TROUP 0: TATUM – The Lady Eagles move to 2-0 in district play with a three set win over Troup (25-17, 25-13, 25-19).
Kamdyn Scott led in kills with 14 and in digs with 15 and added one block. Karly Stroud made 12 digs and one assist, Kaysen Foster 12 digs, two aces and six kills, Taydem Barker four digs, two aces, 14 digs and one kill, Aundrea Bradley one block, three digs and five kills, Alexandria Brown three digs and two kills, Jayda Jones three digs and three kills, Katelyn Jacobs one block and two kills and Gracie Pace two digs and one assist.
Tatum will host West Rusk on Friday.
WEST RUSK 3, SABINE 0: NEW LONDON – West Rusk hosted a non-district game against Sabine and came away with the win in three sets of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-19.
Alexa Gibson made 19 digs, Bella Mata 20 assists and 10 digs, Carlie Buckner seven kills and 15 digs, Hannah Haffner three aces, five kills and three blocks, Irelind Hunt 10 kills and one block, Keke Murphy 10 digs and Kimora Pryor three kills, two blocks and five digs.
The Lady Raiders resume district play on the road against Tatum on Friday.
OVERTON 3, LONGVIEW CHRISTIAN 0: LONGVIEW – The Lady Mustangs moved to 21-5 with a three set win at Longview Christian (25-20, 25-19, 25-22).
Outstanding players were Catherine Dennis with 12 kills, three blocks and 17 digs, Ja’Miya O’Neal with eight kills, two blocks and five digs, Halle Mayfield with five kills, five digs and six aces, Kayla Nobles wth six kills, one block, 25 digs, one assist and three aces, Kaylee Stevens with five digs, 22 assists and one ace and Avery Smith with 27 digs and one kill.
Overton will host Gladewater on Friday.
CARLISLE 3, LEVERETT’S CHAPEL 1: PRICE – Carlisle took the best of four sets in a non-district game against Leverett’s Chapel (25-19, 25-12, 24-26, 25-9).
For Leverett’s Chapel, Jayden Pierson made 10 kills, Jasmin Chavez eight kills and one ace, Jackeline Avalos two kills, Alison Riley one ace, Alyvia Page one kill and one ace and EmmaLeigh Stroman two kills and two aces.
Carlisle’s last pre-season game will on the road against Garrison on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Leverett’s Chapel will visit Union Grove on the same day.