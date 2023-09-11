OVERTON 29, J. BOWIE 20: OVERTON — Bryce Still completed 16 of 26 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns, Justin Weir added a defensive TD for the Mustangs and Overton remained unbeaten on the season with a 29-20 win over James Bowie.
Jayden Edwards caught eight passes for 134 yards, two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion for the Mustangs (3-0). Isaiah Hawkins caught five passes for 62 yards and a TD.
Weir, a freshman linebacker, finished with nine tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception and a fumble returned 45 yards for a TD. Kash Fletcher and Vance Aaron added 17 tackles and a tackle for loss apiece and Matthew McPherson had 13 tackles.
Overton will host Colmesneil on Friday.
WEST RUSK 48, MINEOLA 33: NEW LONDON – The Raiders’ Noah Murphy, Judson Dotson, Logan Mills and Hunter McCandless were standouts in their Friday home game victory. Murphy carried 15 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Dotson returned a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown and intercepted a pass. Mills blocked a punt, and McCandless recovered it in the end zone for a TD.
The Raiders will travel to Tatum on Friday for their last non-district game.
MT. ENTERPRISE 16, MAUD 12: MAUD – The Wildcats were up 16-12 right after the first quarter when the game was suspended due to lightning and declared a no-contest.
CARLISLE 19, ARP 42: PRICE – Arp’s KJ Yarbrough helped lead them to victory with 115 yards rushing and three touchdowns during a game complicated by lengthy weather delays.
The Carlisle Indians made up ground late in the second quarter with a 37-yard TD carry by Trent Eaves to put them 28-13 at halftime. Arp’s offense showed no signs of slowing down when the game resumed after its first weather delay, as QB Frank Smith completed a long pass to Zane Bourque for a 56-yard TD and Yarbrough made a 57-yard TD carry.
Late in the third quarter, Carlisle QB Fernando Espinoza made a four-yard TD to make the final score 42-19 before the game was officially called due to lightning.
Carlisle will travel to Corsicana Mildred on Friday.