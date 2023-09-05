Rusk County: Week 2 Football Wrap-up

From Staff Reports
WEST RUSK 51, SABINE 31: NEW LONDON — The Raiders bounced back from their week one loss to Malakoff. Cole Jackson carried 17 times for 120 yards and three touchdowns and added 18 tackles, a fumble recovery, a sack, a QB pressure and an interception returned 99 yards for a 2-point conversion. Noah Murphy carried 26 times for 251 yards and four touchdowns and added seven tackles, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
“The kids responded well to what we asked all week. We knew we had to try and rebound after a tough Malakoff team and work on being physical. I feel like that worked towards what we are asking of them,” said head coach Rafe Mata. “The O-Line did a great job of getting movement up front. Our goal for them this week was to continue to grow and develop into a physical group. It really helped Noah and Cole to run the ball the way we know they can.”
Mata also praised their receivers for how they handled blocking, highlighting the performance of Baylee Hughes for getting several big runs and key blocks all night.
“Defensively the line did a great job of starting out the game with a high motor and never let up. The way they played all night allowed other guys to step up and make plays,” added Mata. “Cameron Robinson is a guy who has a different motor than a lot of folks and he showed it Friday. And just seeing some new guys in the secondary make plays was big for us. Judson Dotson and Montrell Giddings were a pleasant surprise.”
MT. ENTERPRISE 64, WEST HARDIN 14: MT. ENTERPRISE — The Wildcats ended a six-game losing streak with their dominant victory over West Hardin.
Sophomore Kaegan Ash made 10 carries for 192 yards and three touchdowns while also adding four 2-point conversions. Junior Tracey Thompson made eight carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns and one kick-return touchdown. Sophomore Max Garvin added one touchdown with two carries for 44 yards. Sophomore Tanner Wilburn and senior Dawson Zarazinksi made 12 and 10 tackles each, including a sack for Wilburn.
OVERTON 48, ALL SAINTS 3: TYLER — Isaiah Hawkins carried four times for 85 yards and three touchdowns, caught one pass for 42 yards and had three returns for 113 yards – including a kickoff return for a TD – in the Mustangs’ win over All Saints. Kash Fletcher recorded six tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, three QB hurries and a pass breakup.
TROUP 52, CARLISLE 15: TROUP — In a loss to Troup, Carlisle senior Clayton Hart carried 12 times for 141 yards and a touchdown and caught seven passes for 100 yards and a TD.
LEVERETT’S CHAPEL 67, TYLER HEAT 6: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Demarion Brown rushed for 33 yards and three touchdowns. Trent Wheat rushed for 31 yards and one touchdown and carried one time for 47 yards and a TD. Eduardo Espinosa carried once for 14 yards and a TD.