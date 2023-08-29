From Staff Reports
OVERTON 35, BOLES 22: OVERTON — Bryce Still tossed four touchdown passes, Isaiah Hawkins scored on offense and defense and the Overton Mustangs notched a 35-22 win over Boles. Overton scored on their first two possessions and made two defensive stops in Boles’ first two possessions.
Still completed 16 of 24 passes for 263 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Hawkins finished with six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, 21 rushing yards, three returns for 140 yards and six tackles and a 60-yard interception return for a score on defense.
Jayden Edwards had four catches for 61 yards and two scores, and Rylan Holleman caught three passes for 108 yards and a TD for the Mustangs. Vance Aaron recorded 11 tackles and a QB pressure.
“Like most other teams after the first game we need to clean some things up both offensively and defensively,” said Overton head coach Scotty Laymance. “We played a pretty clean game for the first game of the season. Only had 4 penalties, but we must limit our turnovers as we move forward. Ball security has been a big emphasis for our team this week. We must also continue to work on finishing games and our focus for four quarters. We had an opportunity in the first quarter to take a three TD lead, but had a long completion called back and it took us a little time to get back on track offensively. Credit to Coach Cannon at Boles and his team – they continued to fight the entire game and had a chance late to tie it up, but our kids rose to the occasion and got the stops when we needed it.”
As they get ready for game two against All Saints, Laymance says the team is focused on improvement and not worrying about the outcomes of other teams in their pre-district or district schedule. “We are in control of ourselves only,” he added. “We look forward to getting back on the field Friday against a well-coached All Saints team that has improved from last year. We will need to execute and play with the same focus and intensity as last week to come out with another win.”
MALAKOFF 56, WEST RUSK 14: MALAKOFF — James Studley returned a kickoff 74 yards to open the scoring, and Malakoff built a 21-7 lead after one quarter on the way to a 56-14 win over West Rusk.
West Rusk’s Xander Mason completed eight out of 14 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Ty Harper made three catches for 81 yards and one score and had 18 rushing yards. Max Carillo made one catch for 26 yards and a touchdown. Cole Jackson finished with 116 rushing yards on 18 carries and Hunter McCandless rushed for 28 yards.
Mike Jones completed 10 of 12 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers. Jerrion Hall and Bubba Hicks Both scored twice on the ground, and Moonie Jackson added one rushing TD. Chauncey Hogg had five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Malakoff rushed for a combined 252 yards on 19 carries, with Jones and Hall averaging over 20 yards per carry.
DEWEYVILLE 42, MT. ENTERPRISE 22: DEWEYVILLE – The Deweyville Pirates led 8-0 at halftime and the Wildcats scored three TDs in the third to take a 22-20 lead. Deweyville ultimately pulled away in the fourth.
“We are proud of our kids’ effort and great attitude,” said Mt. Enterprise head coach Scott Ponder. “We will continue to focus on improvement moving forward.”
Kaegan Ash rushed for 258 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns for Mt. Enterprise. Tracey Thompson finished with 73 yards and one score. Other offensive standouts were Matthew Burgin (OL) an Dawson Zarazinski (TE).
Defensively, Ash and Jack Maples added 10 tackles, Aiden Rogers made eight tackles and Tanner Wilburn made seven.
Mt. Enterprise’s JV team fell 0-24 to the Cushing JV. Offensive standouts for the Wildcats were Dalton Wallis, Sean Lloyd and Yobany Rubio and defensively it was Guyson Harned, Jaxon Howard and Antonio Hernandez.
UNION HILL 60, LEVERETT’S CHAPEL 33: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL – The Union Hill Bulldogs showed their mettle again in a tough season opener for the Leverett’s Chapel Lions. The Bulldogs’ running game helped them build a 46-14 lead early and it wasn’t until late in the second quarter that the Lions offense picked up and cut the lead to 46-27 at halftime.
Blane Reeves caught two touchdown passes for 99 yards including a 75-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter and he helped stop a big Bulldog drive in the second quarter with a sack. Eduardo Espinosa made two catches for 54 yards and scored LC’s last TD of the game. Demarion Brown caught two passes for 52 yards, had 64 yards rushing and completed six out of seven passes for 145 yards. Trent Wheat made three catches for 17 yards.
Head coach Matt Everett said they expected to start slowly in that game as they’re working in a lot of young kids in key positions. “Offensively, we need to work on clean snaps and exchanges,” he said. The Lions had trouble in the first half with offensive snaps going over the quarterback’s head, including one errant snap that led to Union Hill picking up the loose ball and running it in for a touchdown. “I think our kids were nervous and it showed early. I loved how they battled back and kept the game competitive. I think we have the potential to be really good but it’s going to take time.”