Friday Volleyball Roundup

HENDERSON 3, ELYSIAN FIELDS 0: HENDERSON – The Lady Lions won in three dominant sets of 25-10, 25-12 and 25-9 and their overall record improves to 15-10. Their last pre-district game will be at home against Gary on Tuesday. District games begin with a home game against Gilmer on Friday.
Henderson’s JVA team went undefeated in their home tournament and the JVB team came away with second place.
OVERTON 3, KING’S ACADEMY 0: OVERTON – The Lady Mustangs won 25-6, 25-17 and 25-18 and improved their overall record to 19-5.
Outstanding players were Kayla Nobles with 14 kills, three blocks, 12 digs and three aces, Catherine Dennis with seven kills, two blocks and two aces, Halle Mayfield with three kills, four digs and five aces, Kaylee Stevens with three digs, 24 assists and five aces and Avery Smith with 25 digs and one assist.
The Lady Mustangs travel to Shelbyville on Tuesday.
TATUM 3, BECKVILLE 0: TATUM – The Lady Eagles handled Beckville 25-12, 25-17 and 25-14.
Karly Stroud had eight digs, two aces, one assist and one kill, Kamdyn Scott 10 digs, one block and 12 kills, Kaysen Foster five digs, one ace and 15 kills, Jayda Jones one block, three digs, 14 assists and three kills, Camryn Milam three digs and 14 assists, Alexandria Brown one block, four digs, one ace and three kills, Taydem Barker had three digs, one ace and 19 assists and Taylor Jacobs had two digs and one kill.
Now 23-8, Tatum will visit Harmony on Tuesday. Their first district game will be Friday at Jefferson.
CARLISLE 3, LEVERETT’S CHAPEL 0: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL – The Lady Indians defeated the Lady Lions 25-20, 25-13 and 25-19.
Outstanding players for Leverett’s Chapel were Jasmin Chavez with seven kills, one ace and two blocks, Jayden Pierson with six kills, one ace and one block, Alison Riley with one kill and two aces, Alyvia Page wth one kill and one block and EmmaLeigh Stroman with one kill and one ace.
Carlisle will travel to Jacksonville on Tuesday and LC will travel to West Rusk.
WEST RUSK 3, UNION GROVE 0: NEW LONDON – The Lady Raiders triumphed 25-16, 25-14 and 27-25.
Leading in kills was Irelind Hunt with 11,Hannah Haffner with eight and Kamyah Lacy with six. Bella Mata had 20 assists and nine digs, Alexa Gibson 22 digs and Carlie Buckner 11 digs. Lacy and Kimora Pryor had two blocks each.
West Rusk is 12-11 overall and will host Leverett’s Chapel on Tuesday.
FULL ARMOR CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3, KING’S ACADEMY 1: HENDERSON – The Lady Warriors went 25-22, 23-25, 25-16 and 25-21 to defeat King’s Academy on Thursday.
Adelynn Morris had two aces and two kills, Braison Fyffe one ace, one kill and 15 assists, Anja Hagburg one ace and eight kills, Emma Kenrick two aces and 16 kills, Gloria Woolridge one ace and one kill and Kali Johnson two kills and two blocks.