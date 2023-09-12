HENDERSON 3, GILMER 1: HENDERSON – The Lady Lions captured a win for their district opener at home in four sets of 25-12, 16-25, 25-19 and 25-18.
Libby Rockey had one ace, two assists, 13 digs, Kate Charlo five aces, 26 kills, one block and 13 digs, Nolyn Norris one ace, five kills, one block and seven digs, Mary Ella Hampton one ace, 37 assists and 13 digs, Brinklee Bowman one ace, five kills, one block and seven digs, Ashlee Rodriguez one kill, one block and two digs, Preslie Costlow one kill and one block and Chloe Ellis two digs.
Their second district game will be on the road against Kilgore on Tuesday.
TATUM 3, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON – The Lady Eagles scored a win in three decisive sets of 25-14, 25-3 and 25-8 in their district opener.
Highlights for Tatum were Kamdyn Scott with three blocks, six digs, four aces and 12 kills, Taydem Barker with five digs, four aces and 10 assists, Camryn Milam with three aces and 10 assists, Karly Stroud with five digs and four assists, Alexandria Brown with two digs, Katelyn Jacobs with two blocks and two kills, Kaysen Foster with four digs, two aces, two assists and nine kills, Jayda Jones with two kills and Gracie Pace with two digs.
Tatum will host Troup on Tuesday.
WEST RUSK 3, ARP 0: NEW LONDON – The Lady Raiders bested Arp in three sets of 25-7, 25-13 and 25-16 in their district opener.
Alexa Gibson had 10 digs, Bella Mata 14 assists, two aces and six digs, Carlie Buckner five aces and 14 digs, Hannah Haffner five kills, four blocks and five digs, Irelind Hunt four kills and two blocks, Kamyah Lacy three kills, two blocks and four digs, Keke Murphy three aces and four digs, Kimora Pryor three kills, two blocks and four digs and Paisley Smith five digs.
West Rusk will host Sabine in a non-district contest on Tuesday and resume district play on Friday at Tatum.
CARLISLE 3, GLADEWATER 1: GLADEWATER — The Lady Indians won in four sets of 25-18, 22-25, 25-15 and 25-21 over Gladewater.
Kasey Hart led with seven aces and 10 kills. Kyra Holcomb had one ace and six kills, Makayla Holcomb three kills, Miranda Diaz four kills, Karolyne Estrada four aces and one kill and Lexi Ibarra four kills.
LEVERETT’S CHAPEL 3, SAN AUGUSTINE 1: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL – The LC Lady Lions hosted San Augustine on Saturday morning and won in four sets of 25-10, 25-15, 16-25 and 25-20.
Jasmin Chavez netted eight kills, four aces and two blocks, Jackeline Avalos three kills, and five aces, Alison Riley three aces, Alyvia Page three kills and three aces, EmmaLeigh Stroman two kills and five aces and Jayden Pierson 11 kills, three aces and one block.
The Lady Lions will play at Carlisle on Tuesday.