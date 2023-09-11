PITTSBURG - The Friday night game between Tatum and Pittsburg was suspended in the second quarter after several lightning delays. The Eagles led 14-0 having just scored at the 9:18 mark. In a strange coincidence, the clock on the wall also said 9:18. The game never resumed. Rain also wiped out any halftime performances.
The Eagles jumped on top in the first with a five-yard run from RB Saylor Nance. The run capped an 82-yard nine-play drive on Tatum’s first possession. The drive was highlighted by a third and six-run from the 22 by QB Cole Watson for ten and a third and eight pass and catch from Watson to JaCorie Bradley for 31. SB Carson Gonzalez rushed for 16 while Jamari Gipson had short-run gains along the way and a tough run down close for a gain of nine. With the Giani Garza PAT, the Eagles led 7-0 at the 4:14 mark of the first. The first lightning delay came at 7:53 of the first. Play resumed a little over an hour later.
After playing some of the best defense of the season, the Eagles got the ball back in the second and scored again. “Defensively, we really stepped it up,” stated Tatum HC/AD Whitney Keeling. “We still have some work to do offensively, however,” he added.
The scoring drive for Tatum covered 49 yards and only took five plays. Gonzalez swept left end for 16. A facemask penalty added 15 more. Gipson had runs of four and one before Saylor gained two to set up a fourth and a long two from the 11. The play was a bootleg from Watson to the left, who was suddenly surrounded by three Pirate players. He escaped them, darted back to the right, and outran the pursuit around right end for the touchdown. The Garza PAT put the Eagles up 14-0.
The Eagles return to Eagle Stadium Friday night for a Homecoming matchup with the West Rusk Raiders. The Raiders come in with a 2-1 season mark after a victory Friday night over Mineola 48-33.