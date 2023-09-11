Jesstin ‘Meaty’ Starling, Kaleb Tate and Nehemiah Allen were named Players of the Week by the Henderson Lions’ coaching staff for their Friday home game against Marshall. The three were awarded honorary footballs by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance during practice on Monday evening.
After leaping ahead by 13 points in the first quarter, the Lions ultimately lost to Marshall by 35-20. The game was called with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter due to lightning.
Starling, a sophomore, earned Offensive Player of the Week. He rushed for 101 yards and one touchdown and added 13 yards receiving.
Senior Tate had five solo tackles including two sacks and earned Defensive Player of the Week.
Junior Allen was named Special Teams Player of the Week for his two tackles and the maximum effort he showed being first down the field on all kickoffs.
The customized footballs each have the game and date stamped on them and will be presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance agents on the Monday after each game during the regular season.