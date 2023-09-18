Jordan Smiley, Jesstin ‘Meaty’ Starling, Aden Butler and Jared Jimenez were named Players of the Week by the Henderson Lions’ coaching staff after their Friday game against Whitehouse. In recognition they received special footballs by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance during practice on Monday evening.
The Friday game saw the Lions fall behind and claw their way back to within three points of the Whitehouse Wildcats before the clock ran out. The final score was a 52-49 loss.
Quarterback Smiley passed for 208 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 174 yards three touchdowns. Starling rushed for 192 yards and two scores and caught four passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. For their efforts they are co-Offensive Players of the Week.
Butler earned Defensive Player of the Week for being Henderson’s leading tackler with eight tackles.
Jimenez was the Special Teams Player of the Week for dependably making eight kicks including onside kicks and a quick kick.
The Lions begin district play on Friday with a home game against Lindale.