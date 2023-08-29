Following their season opening 28-14 victory over Liberty-Eylau on Friday, three Henderson Lions received honorary footballs as part of Texas Farm Bureau Insurance (Rusk County)’s Player of the Week award on Monday.
For completing nine out of 13 passes for 127 yards and his three rushing touchdowns, the Henderson Lion coaches named Jordan Smiley their Offensive Player of the Week. For his four tackles including a sack and a tackle for loss, coaches named Jordan Ervin Henderson’s Defensive Player of the Week. Alessandro Diaz was four-for-four in PAT kicks and was named the Special Teams Player of the Week.
The customized footballs each have the game and date stamped on them and will be presented by Rusk County’s Texas Farm Bureau Insurance agents on the Monday after each game during the regular season.