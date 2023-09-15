The Leverett’s Chapel Lions fell short in a muddy game against the East Texas Home School Chargers on Thursday night, losing 38-18.
LC had a strong first half, scoring a touchdown in both quarters and holding off the Chargers’ offense, including a drive that saw the Chargers get all the way to the one-yard line before suffering a turnover on downs. The Lions saw their fortunes begin to turn with seconds remaining in the first half when the Chargers slipped right through their defense to score for the first time.
The Lions were up 12-8 at halftime—the odds still in their favor—but the Chargers had made enough adjustments to their offense to keep their momentum going. They capitalized on mistakes by the Lions include fumbles and missed snaps and added two more TDs in the third quarter and one more for good measure in the fourth. The Lions managed to score late in the fourth when Demarion Brown sprinted down the field right after the Chargers punted, but time was against the home team.
LC head coach Matt Everett said that they let the Chargers’ physicality get to their heads.
“We’ve just got to play with better composure,” he said after the game. “That’s a big, strong physical team—they’re really, really good. We knew we were going to have our hands full. It just comes with experience. We’re playing a lot of young guys. Being in those kind of dog fights, you don’t get those every week. If somebody hits you in the mouth you’ve got to respond in a positive way, and we did for a half. But I think their size wore on us.”
The Lions were playing shorthanded as well due to injuries. They lost Blane Reeves to a shoulder injury in the second half. “That really hurt us,” Everett says. “Joey Peery’s another one of our big, physical rush kids, a senior—he’s been out with an ankle injury. So that hurts, too. But that’s football.”
LC’s Brown rushed for 131 yards for an average of 10.9 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 13 out of 22 passes for 125 yards and a TD caught by Eduardo Espinosa. Espinosa totaled 29 yards receiving for the night and Carson Ford made six receptions for 87 yards and a 14.5 yard average.
The Lions are off next week and will play Oakwood on Friday, Sept. 29.