Football: Jackson, Butler and Harper are Henderson’s Players of the Week

Dashawn Jackson, Corey Harper and Aden Butler - Henderson's PotW

Henderson’s Offensive, Special Teams and Defensive Players of the Week Dashawn Jackson, Corey Harper and Aden Butler with their honorary footballs presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance agents Justin Scarborough and Stephanie Richardson.

 Contributed Photo

Following Henderson’s 35-28 loss to Hallsville on Friday, a game that saw the Lions fight hard to make up a 21-0 point deficit, Dashawn Jackson, Aden Butler and Corey Harper were named their Players of the Week and awarded honorary footballs by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance after Monday’s practice.

Senior Jackson earned Offensive Player of the Week for making seven catches for 103 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown.

Senior Butler earned Defensive Player of the Week for locking down one side of the field pass wise and making a big interception.

Sophomore Harper was Special Teams Player of the Week for making two big tackles and giving maximum effort all night.

Latest e-Edition