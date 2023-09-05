Football: Henderson prepares for Marshall

Henderson will face its second Class 5A opponent in a row Friday night as Marshall comes to Lion Stadium.
The Lions are 1-1 after falling to Hallsville last week 35-28. HHS fell behind 21-0 before rallying to tie the game at 28-28, only to see the Bobcats break a long scoring run immediately after to take win. HHS carries a 1-1 record into the Marshall game after a 28-14 decision over Liberty-Eylau in the season opener.
“I was proud of the effort,” Henderson coach Clay Baker said. “I thought the kids handled the adversity well after being down 21-0, a lot of teams would have folded, we didn’t and had a chance to win it in the fourth quarter.
“I think it’s a reflection of our coaches, how they didn’t quit and continued to fight. They never blinked. We had talked about how it didn’t matter if we were ahead 21-0 or behind 21-0 – we have to find ways to get better. We have 48 minutes on four Fridays (non-district) to get better and work on ourselves and then we start 0-0.
“Obviously we’ve still have a lot of things to correct, mainly turnovers and penalties. Defensively, we’ve got to tackle better. But like we told the kids, we’ve seen we’re going to have great effort. We’ve seen two weeks straight we can handle adversity. Now we’re at the point we have to start focusing on improving the little things.
“We’ve got to start cleaning it up a little bit, we’ve got make sure we know the game plan, we’ve got to study the package we give out on both sides of the ball,” Baker pointed out. “Like I told them, every Friday night is their test and everyone in the community gets to come watch and see if they pass or fail. If we start cleaning up those things, we’ll be going in the right direction.”
Junior quarterback Jordan Smiley leads the Lions in rushing after two games with 214 yards and a 4.9 average and five touchdowns while completing 20 of 28 passes for 266 yards and two scores.
“He’s a big body kid who’s hard to bring down,” Baker stated. “He runs the ball well, he’s got good vision, he’s elusive and he’s hard to bring down and he’s definitely a big threat. Everything rolls through him. Jordan’s had two good weeks, but there’s still things he needs to correct.
“He gets a lot of yards after contact and he makes things happen on plays that break down.”
Senior wide receiver Dashawn Jackson had a breakout game with seven catches for 103 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown. Jackson also connected with a 66-yard pass on a trick play with Jordan Ervin to set up the Lions’ tying TD in the fourth period.
“We’ve got to get the ball to him,” Baker said. “He is the one we need to use every week, he’s the most explosive guy we have. We have to find ways to get him the ball whether it’s handing it to him, sending him in motion and tossing to him or throwing to him. We’d like get him at least 10 touches every Friday night.”
Although the Mavericks are 0-2 after falling to powerhouse Longview, HHS coach Clay Baker said the Lions will have their hands full. “They’re big, they’re fast and they are well coached. We’ll have to play mistake-free football,” Baker pointed out. “They’ve played two really good teams (Longview and Tyler High), so they’ve definitely been battle tested. You can’t look at their record and think they’re not a good football team.
“Marshall is a well rounded and they’re good at what they do. They’re well coached, their coach has 199 wins and looking for his 200th against us so he knows what he’s doing and it’s going to be another battle.”
The Lions will travel to Whitehouse next week for their final non-district game and it will be their third straight against a Class 5A team who made the playoffs a year ago.
“We’ve got to clean up some of the mistakes we’ve made, we’ve only got two more times to get ready before district starts,” Baker said. “Obviously, as a coach you’re never going to be satisfied but offensively we have to clean up the turnovers and stay locked in, never take a play off. Defensively, it’s getting used to our style and game plan and really studying our game plan, something I don’t think our guys are really used to.”