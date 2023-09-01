HENDERSON — After falling behind 21-0 and then rallying for a 28-28 tie, Henderson saw Hallsville’s Ja’Cayden Bolden break a 65-yard TD run on the first play after the kickoff and the Class 5A Bobcats took a 35-28 decision here at Lion Stadium here Friday night.
The Class 4A Lions fall to 1-1 on the season and will host 5A Marshall next week. Marshall is 0-2 after falling to Longview 48-7.
Hallsville led 28-12 after recovering a Henderson fumble at the Lions’ 27 on the first possession of the second half when Lion QB Jordan Smiley was hit from his blind side on a drop back pass attempt.
Five plays later, Bobcat QB Ethan Miller hit Sawyer Dunagan on a slant route from 13 yards out.
Henderson’s Aden Butler thwarted another Bobcat drive when he picked Miller off in the end zone with 2:50 left in the third period.
Wide receiver Dashawn Jackson took a hitch pass from Smiley and went 68 yards untouched to the end zone for the Lions’ first touchdown in the third quarter. He was clear of the Hallsville defense 10 yards downfield. Smiley dragged two defenders from the two yard line into the end zone for the two-point conversion to narrow the margin to 28-20 with 26 seconds left in the third period.
After holding Hallsville on downs following the kickoff, a motion penalty set the Lions back to the 24 and Henderson Coach Clay Baker opened his bag of tricks with a wide receiver pass, the second he had called on the night. While the first ended in an interception when it was under thrown, Jackson took a backwards pass from Smiley and then found Jordan Ervin 30 yards downfield who outfought a Bobcat defender and sprinted to Hallsville 10 before being dragged down.
After a nine-yard gain around right end by Smiley, senior running back Kaleb Tate scored from the one. On the conversion, Smiley took the snap and faked a run up the middle before hitting Ervin with a jump pass for the two points to knot the score at 28-28 with 9:15 left the game.
Bolden, who ran for 249 yards, broke the Lions’ hearts with his 66-yard scoring run on the next play from scrimmage.
After the kickoff, Tate ran for 12 yards on first down but Hallsville’s defense stiffened and forced the Lions’ only punt of the night with 7:16 left in the game.
Henderson never got the ball back. Facing a third and 18 at the Henderson 47, Miller scrambled for 17 yards, and on fourth and one, he followed with an 11-yard to keep the drive alive.
After falling behind 21-0, the Lions finally got on the board with 4:40 left in the first half when Jesstin 'Meaty' Starling returned a short kickoff 34 yards to the Cat 34. Smiley covered the entire 34 yards in five plays, scoring from the one. The PAT kick failed but it was 21-6.
The Lions’ second score with 49 seconds in the half when Smiley scored on a 13-yard keeper around right end. The try for two failed, but it was 21-12.