Facing their third Class 5A opponent in a row, the 1-2 Henderson Lions will travel to Whitehouse Friday night for their final tune-up before District 9-4A begins. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Coach Clay Baker said the Wildcats will be the Lions’ toughest opponent to date. “They’re very explosive, they’ll be the most explosive offense we’ve faced. Their offensive scheme is similar to Hallsville,” Baker explained. “Their quarterback is very good and looks like Tim Tebow back there, a big lefty hard to bring down, throws well and runs their offense really, really well.
“They have a good running back and two good receivers so they’re going to be hard to contain on that side of the ball. Defensively, they’re going to man you up and dare you to throw the deep ball while they put everyone else in the box. Being a power run team, it’s a disadvantage for us.
“But we’ve changed some things up so we think we can still run the ball on them, and we’ve changed some things in our passing game so we hope we can throw on them some,” Baker said.
Whitehouse will be the fourth 2022 playoff team in a row the Lions have played.
Henderson is coming off a lightning-shortened 35-20 loss to Marshall while Whitehouse blasted Corsicana 45-8.
In the Lions’ loss to Marshall, they took a quick 13-0 lead on their two drives only to have the Mavs respond with touchdowns on their next two possessions for a 14-13 lead. A 77-yard fumble return by Trevor Kind, which he snatched out of midair, gave HHS a short 20-14 lead.
An unsuccessful onside kick gave Marshall a short field at their own 49 and it took the visitors eight plays to reach the Lions’ end zone and retake the lead at 21-20 just before halftime and never trailed again in a 35-20 decision.
Quarterback Jordan Smiley had his worse running game of the season as he gained just 39 yards on seven carries, but completed 10 of his first 11 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.
“He was a little banged up with a hamstring injury from the week before,” Baker said.
Smiley connected with wide receiver Dashawn Jackson for a 43-yard touchdown for the first TD of the game. He found Jackson wide open about 20 yards downfield and the fleet senior outraced the Mav defenders to the end zone culminate a six-play, 80-yard series with 7:05 left in the first period. Jackson had six receptions for 85 yards.
After the Lion defense forced a three-and-out following the kickoff, sophomore running back Jesstin ‘Meaty’ Starling, who eclipsed the 10-yard mark for the second time in three games with 105 on 13 carries, slipped through a hole on the right side of the line to score on a 10-yard run on a six-play, 77-yard drive.
Baker, in his first year at the HHS helm after taking over a 1-9 team a year ago and one that was 5-15 the last two years, says he’s seen improvement every week.
“Our competition has gotten tougher each week and that continues this week, but we’ve gotten better each week in some facet of the game,” he pointed out. “Obviously, we’ve got to get a handle on the turnovers. Without the turnovers, we could possibly be 3-0 right now.”
HHS had five turnovers against Liberty-Eyau in the season opener, a 28-14 victory, four against Hallsville the following week, a 38-26 loss, and three against Marshall.
Most importantly, Baker said his players are still playing hard. “I think they see the handwriting on the wall and see we’re playing with these teams and playing good with the capability of beating them and they’re 5A playoff teams. They understand what the big picture is and it starts next week,” Baker said. “They’ve been positive and they understand what we need to work on. They’ve handled it well.”
Smiley leads the Lions in rushing after three games with 252 yards while Starling is right behind with 242. Smiley is 30 of 45 passing for 353 yards while Jackson is the leading receiver with 16 receptions for 212 yards.