WHITEHOUSE — Down by 14, 35-21, at halftime, an old-fashioned shootout broke out in the second half as the Henderson Lions fell to Class 5A Whitehouse 52-49 here Friday night.
HHS finished with a season high 590 yards total offense in the final non-district game of the year. The Lions will host Lindale in the district opener next week.
Junior quarterback Jordan Smiley finished with 180 yards rushing and 12 of 20 passing for another 213 yards, both career highs, and 393 total offense. He scored twice on the ground and threw for another score.
Sophomore Jesstin ‘Meaty’ Starling had a breakout night, running for a season high 192 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and he pulled in four of Smiley’s aerials for another 69 yards and a score.
Senior Dashawn Jackson had six catches for 99 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown and a grab for a successful two-point conversion.
For the first time this season, the Lions were turnover free, although they were whistled 11 times for 106 yards. Whitehouse had five penalties for 65 yards, and both teams had a player ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second half as it got a little chippy before coaches on both teams were able to get control.
It was back and forth in the second half as Smiley burst through the middle of the line on the second play in the third quarter, broke to the right sideline and went 72 yards to the end zone with only 52 seconds off the clock. Jared Jimenez booted the PAT to cut the margin to 35-28.
Whitehouse came right back with a scoring pass only five plays and 1:11 later to go back up by 14, 42-28.
The hosts stretched the lead to 21, as the Lions were held on downs and punted for the only time of the game.
Whitehouse QB Josh Green found Layne Gooker on a short pass, and he followed a host of blockers to the end zone for a 44-yard TD and a 49-28 lead, their largest of the night, with 7:07 left in the third.
After the kickoff, Smiley connected with Ja’Braden King for 32 yards on first down to the Cat 41, and four plays later, Starling went into the end zone untouched from the eight. Jimenez’s kick made it 40-35 with 4:06 left in the third.
The Cats came back with a nine-play drive that covered 73 yards, with Beaux Benson culminating the drive with what would turn out to be the final margin in with a 36-yard field goal and a 52-35 lead with 1:42 still left in the third.
Refusing to quit, the Lions took over at their own 33 after the kickoff and went 67 yards in seven plays, with Smiley tallying his second TD of the second half on a three-yard run to cut the hosts’ lead to 52-42 with 11:06 left in the game.
The Lion defense rose up and stopped the Cats’ high-powered offense to force Whitehouse to punt for the first time, taking over at the Henderson 19 with 8:38 left.
After a holding call set HHS back to the nine, the Lions went 91 yards in 11 plays, with Smiley and Starling hooking up on a 18-yard scoring pass to cut the lead to 52-49 with 4:00 left in the game.
Whitehouse managed to run out the clock with a seven-play drive.
“I’m incredibly proud of the fight and effort that the kids gave tonight,” Henderson Coach Clay Baker said after the game. “You never like to lose a game, but I feel like we continued to take a step in the right direction tonight and are playing some of our best ball going into district next week. “Turnovers have been an issue for us each week, and tonight we cleaned that up and had zero turnovers. I’m also proud of the way the staff continued to fight tonight and coach through some adversity.”
It took Whitehouse just five plays to reach the end zone on the opening series of the game, going 68 yards in five plays, with Green scoring in a 12-yard keeper to go up 7-0 with only 1:12 gone off the clock.
Henderson’s first possession died on downs at the Wildcat 33. A 33-yard sprint by Starling was the big play in the drive.
Whitehouse went 67 yards in nine plays for a 14-0 lead with 4:40 left in the first.
Taking over at their own 39, Starling made a great run on first down, breaking at least four tackles behind the line of scrimmage before being stopped for a four-yard gain.
Smiley hit Macen Jones for 16 yards on a fourth and seven to the Wildcat 16 six plays later, before Starling took around right end, slipped through two tacklers and sprinted for Henderson’s first score with 39 seconds left in the first and cut the lead to 14-6.
After an onside kick failed, Whitehouse went 45 yards in two plays, scoring on a 37-yard run by Lacombe for a 21-6 lead with 11:45 left in the half.
Henderson came right back with 74-yard drive in eight plays, with Smiley hooking up with Jackson on a 40-yard pass to cut the Cats’ lead to 21-14 when Smiley found Jackson in the back of the end zone for a two-point conversion. The big play in the drive was a 21-yard keeper by Smiley.
Whitehouse came right back to score on an 8-yard run for a 28-14 lead with 5:50 left on the clock.
Not to be out done, the Lions used a 45-yard run by Starling to set up a two-yard score by Smiley to get within seven at 28-21, at the half.