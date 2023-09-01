TATUM – Four long bombs were too much for Tatum as the Eagles (0-2) dropped a 34-17 decision to the Daingerfield Tigers (2-0) Thursday night at Eagle’s Stadium.
D’field Junior QB Chase Johnson connected with Senior WR Amarion Simon-Jones three times for scores from 47, 45, and 36 yards. Johnson also found Mason Williams deep from 42 and scored himself on a four-yard run after setting the Tigers up with a broken-play 34-yard gallop.
In spite of all the offensive fireworks, both defenses played well at times and forced four and-outs. “Our defensive effort was much improved over last week,” stated Tatum AD/HFC Whitney Keeling. “We focused a lot on tackling and playing more aggressive football and the players responded.
“Offensively, we have some work to do,” he added.
In all fairness, the Eagles were without speed to the outside with Carson Gonzalez and Cayden Tatum on the sideline with injuries. But you have to give some credit to the Daingerfield defense. “They put their best five guys on our best five guys,” Keeling stated. And then, they were also fast to the football.
And another thing about football teams under Coach Keeling. Some of the players basically play the entire game. Xavier Moore was in on a lot of offensive plays and still contributed on the defensive side with six total tackles and three for loss. Cole Watson played every snap on offense at quarterback including a 35-yard sprint for a score and a one-yard bull rush for another. On defense, he had five unassisted tackles and seven assisted tackles. He was in on 12 tackles and four resulted in lost yardage for the other team.
The Eagles opened the scoring at the 5:20 mark of the first as Watson capped a 65-yard, four-play drive with a QB-keeper in the middle. He sprinted away from defenders from 35 yards out. With the Giani Garza PAT, Tatum led 7-0.
The Tigers would answer on the next series going 64 yards in six plays with the first long completion to Simon-Jones from 47. With the Jonathan Solis PAT, the game was tied at seven.
In the second quarter, the Tigers would strike long again as Johnson found Simon-Jones from 45, capping a three-play, 74-yard drive. The PAT was muffed, Daingerfield 13-7.
Following an Eagle punt, the Tigers would strike again, this time from 36. With the Solis PAT, the Tigers led 20-7 with 3:21 left in the second.
The Eagles then marched 68 yards in 14 plays with Watson bulling over from three yards out leaving only one second on the clock. With the Garza PAT, D’field up 20-14 at the half.
The Tigers took the second-half kickoff and marched from their 38 to a score with eight plays using three and a half off the clock. Johnson skied a pass to Mason Williams covering 42, capping the 62-yard drive. The Solis PAT put the Tigers up 27-17 at the 7:29 mark.
The Eagles would notch a field goal in the fourth as a drive stalled at the Tigers 11. Garza was true from 29, Tigers 27-17. Daingerfield scored again to cap it highlighted by a nifty 34-yard run by Johnson. He scored from the four two plays later.
The Eagles travel to Pittsburg next Friday with a 7:30 kickoff while Daingerfield travels to Timpson to battle the Bears.