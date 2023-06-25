Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the relatively smooth functioning of the supply chain was something most people rarely thought of and took for granted. In fact, few could even tell you what the phrase meant. The global health crisis, which shut down large segments of the economy for an extended period, severely disrupted the vast array of resources, firms, workers, technology, and transportation that forms the complex web of activity essential to the creation and distribution of products. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and various other events (including a fire in a massive South Korean chip plant) only made things worse.

As the saga unfolded, a domino effect ensued, with shortfalls in one aspect of the supply chain (such as production of semiconductors/chips) causing stoppages in others (manufacturing of cars, refrigerators, and other complex products). When production came back online, there was then overcrowding in the logistics system, including cargo ships and ports. We also faced labor issues, both due to shutdowns and ongoing shortages. Store shelves and stores were thus often sparsely filled, with various products completely unavailable. The snarls which developed have taken years to work through; knitting the web back together was not a simple task.

Dr. M. Ray Perryman is President and Chief Executive Officer of The Perryman Group (www.perrymangroup.com), which has served the needs of over 3,000 clients over the past four decades.

