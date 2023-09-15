HENDERSON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS will hold a regularly called meeting at 3 p.m., September 19, in the HEDCO Board Room at City Hall, 300 W. Main St., Henderson.
A. Call to Order.
B. Invocation.
C. Public comments and presentations.
1. Consider and take necessary action on Minutes of Regular meeting held on August 22, 2023 and Special Called meeting of Aug. 28, 2023.
2. Consider and take necessary action on monthly Financials for August, 2023.
3. Discussion and possible action on the Covenants and Development Standards for the East Texas Regional Business Park
4. Discussion regarding HEDCO Board Members and Terms.
5. Items Related to East Texas Regional Business Park
a. Utility construction (street, SWEPCO, natural gas)
b. Continued tree maintenance
c. Illegal dumping
6. Marketing Report (Moore)
7. Staff Report (Clary)
8. Announcement of Executive Session Pursuant to Texas Open Meetings Act:
a. Consultation with Attorney in accordance with Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code.
b. Economic Development Negotiations Project (2023-05-11) (2022-10-28) (2023-07-28) in accordance with Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
c. Deliberations about Real Property, (Project 2018-05-13) in accordance with Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code.
d. Personnel Matters (HEDCO Attorney) in accordance with Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code.
9. Reconvene in open session and, if necessary, take appropriate action as a result of the executive session.
10. Adjourn.