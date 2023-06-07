Dear Dave,

My employer offers an employee stock purchase plan at a 15% discount. I’m usually the kind of guy who buys stocks and holds on to them forever. But when it comes to an opportunity like this, should I buy it and wait for a year to sell it, or should I buy it and sell right away?

