Formal Name of the Business: KWRD E-TEX RADIO GROUP
Location: 1101 Kilgore Drive, Henderson, TX 75652
Telephone: 903-655-1800
Hours of Operation/days open: Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
About the owner/manager: General Manager Ken Miller has been in Radio for 30 years. He loves the Henderson Community.
Family in Henderson? Cindie is his wife of 36 years.
How are you involved in the and the community? KWRD is a member of the Chamber of Commerce.
How long has your business been in operation? Officially 2 months.
Services offered? Radio Advertising
Who is your target customer? Any business!
What makes you different and why do you feel that you’ve been in business for as long as you have? People gravitate to me. I have the It Factor.”
Number of employees: 4
Who would you like to express gratitude to? Lord Jesus Christ
Anything else you would like to mention? No
Thank you for reading!
