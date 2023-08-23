Business Spotlight: Cross RV Park

Business Name: Cross RV Park
Address: 202 Briarwood Dr. Henderson, TX 75654
Telephone: 903-854-2997
Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
About the Owner: Brett Cross has lived in Henderson all his life. Brett’s wife, Melanie and two sons Braydon and Grayson help with the day-to-day operations of the family owned and operated business. Brett is also employed with Rusk County Precinct 4.
How are you involved with the Chamber and in the community? We are Chamber members, and the Cross family puts in several volunteer hours with the Chamber. Brett serves as a Board Member for the Goodsprings Water Supply Corporation.
How long has your business been in operation?
Since 1985
Services Offered: 34 paved full hook up RV spots offering daily, weekly, and monthly rates. We maintain a clean campground with laundry and bath facilities.
Who is your target customer? Out of town contractors and workers as well as vacationers and people traveling through our area.
What makes you different and why do you feel that you have been in business for as long as you have?
We strive to make our customers feel at home. We enjoy seeing our repeat customers return to our RV Park year after year.
Who would you like to express gratitude to? Thank you to our community and tenants for supporting us over the last 38 years. We look forward to being here for many years to come.