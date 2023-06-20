Formal Name of the Business: AT&T by Allcom
Location: Henderson, Texas
Telephone: 903-722-2343
Hours of Operation/days open: Monday – Saturday 10:00am – 7:00pm Sunday 12-5
About the owner/manager: Allcom is a locally owned company headquartered in Nacogdoches, Texas. Our Parent company Branch Patton superstores which is still family owned and operated has been in East Texas since 1918!
Family in Henderson? While I myself am Not currently located in Henderson my employees Jessica and Summer are! Both raised here and are active in the Henderson community.
How are you involved in the Chamber and the community? We have been proud chamber members since we opened our doors back in 2018. We actively run contests and giveaways on social media. Our company proudly supports project graduation which donates to graduating seniors in our areas of operation who are beginning their journey into adulthood.
How long has your business been in operation? 5 years in Henderson
Services offered? Cellular services, TV services, high value accessories. First class customer service.
Who is your target customer? Everyone! We look forward to serving all of Henderson and our other great surrounding communities!
What makes you different and why do you feel that you’ve been in business for as long as you have? At the core of my business philosophy lies an unwavering commitment to valuing and prioritizing customers. They are the lifeblood of us here and I consider it a privilege to serve them. Each interaction with a customer is an opportunity to create a positive and memorable experience, one that fosters trust, satisfaction and loyalty. Through this philosophy we aim to make a lasting impact in our community.
Number of employees: 4
Who would you like to express gratitude to? Bonnie, Marty and the rest of the chamber members who assist us here in this great community. As well as every single one of our amazing AT&T customers, thank you!
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.