Business Spotlight Angel Care Hospice, LLC

Formal Name of the Business: Angel Care Hospice, LLC
Location: 702 Fair Park Drive, Suite 102, Henderson, Texas, 75654
Telephone: 903-657-2461 Fax 903-657-8796
Hours of Operation/days open: Office 8:00-4:30 Monday – Friday, but available 24/7 as needed. We always have a Registered Nurse on call after normal business hours for emergencies or to answer questions.
About the owner/manager: Angel Care Hospice is owned by Virginia Irwin who has lived in Rusk County since 1954. Angel Care Hospice’s administrator is Michelle Adams. Mrs. Adams has over twenty-nine years of varying healthcare related experience.
Family in Henderson? Yes
How are you involved in the Chamber and the community? Angel Care Hospice’s Community Educator, Chaplain, and Bereavement Coordinator, Roxanne Nayfa is actively involved in all Chamber events. Roxanne serves as an Ambassador and Board Member. Angel Care Hospice provides different bereavement support services to the community. Angel Care Hospice provides an opportunity for the community to participate in a Grief Share Support Group. Angel Care Hospice hosts a Christmas Program in which loved ones can place ornaments on a Christmas tree in memory of their deceased loved one. Angel Care Hospice also hosts an annual Butterfly Release Service where live butterflies are released in memory of deceased loved ones. Angel Care Hospice’s owner is often giving back to the community. Mrs. Irwin and her husband, Dr. Irwin donated money to equip all on-duty officers with a chest clip body camera. Our Chaplains are available to assist the community police department, and hospital staff, for all citizens of the community, regardless if the person needing a chaplain is our patient or not.
How long has your business been in operation? 15 years
Services offered? Angel Care Hospice offers pain and symptom management to terminally ill patients within various environments that include their own home, assisted living facilities and nursing home facilities. Services also include providing emotional support and spiritual support to the patient and family members. The hospice core team consists of a medical director, administrator, chaplains, registered nurses, and social worker. We also provide aides to assist with basic personal care as needed. We provide bereavement support to the family after the death of a loved one for at least 13 months.
Who is your target customer? Angel Care Hospice’s targeted population is adults that are terminally ill with a life expectancy of 6 months or less to live. Our goal is to provide dignity to the patient, and support to the family.
What makes you different and why do you feel that you’ve been in business for as long as you have? Angel Care Hospice is locally owned and operated. Angel Care Hospice’s medical director, Dr. Brenda Vozza is a board certified hospice and palliative care physician. Angel Care Hospice has loving and supportive long-term staff that are committed to providing compassionate care to our patients and families.
Number of employees: 16 employees
Who would you like to express gratitude to? Angel Care Hospice would like to express gratitude to the patients and families that have granted us the privilege of caring for them. It is an honor to be allowed to be a part of their lives and journey with them through a very difficult time.
Anything else you would like to mention? Angel Care Hospice would like to mention that hospice is about providing quality care at the end of life. When our hospice is involved it is not to stop the patient from living but to support the unique, individual person with having the best comfortable quality of life until the end.
