Formal Name of the Business: The Ranch Farm and Home
Location: 404 US Hwy 79 North, Henderson, TX 75652
Telephone: 903-657-2161
Hours of Operation/days open: Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
About the owner/manager: Co-owned by Jason Davis and Carol Davis (mother and son)
Family in Henderson: Jason is a life-long resident of Henderson. He is married to Lorin Davis and they have two sons, Brady (16) and Tobyn (13). Lorin is a Kindergarten teacher at Wylie Primary. Brady will enter the 10{sup}th{/sup} grade in August and Tobyn will be in the 8{sup}th{/sup} grade. You can catch both boys on the weekends and the occasional afternoon helping out their dadat the store. The business was originally started by Phillip and Carol Davis. After Phillip passed away in 2013, Jason took on the challenge of running a small business.
How are you involved in the Chamber and the community? Jason has been a long time member of the Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce. Jason served on the board of The Rusk County Youth Exposition Center and was also the manager of the Exposition Center for several years. Jason has been a supporter of our youth through previous involvement in the Rusk County Youth Project Show as well as employed many students involved in the agriculture work in the past.
How long has your business been in operation? The Ranch Farm and Home has been in operation from 2007-present. Although, I have worked in the Feed business for thirty years.
Service offered? Brands like, Big V Feeds, Wendland’s Feeds, Livestock Nutrition Center Feeds, Valu-Pak dog food and Milestone horse feed are some of the products that are available to take care of your large or small animal needs. Locally grown hay can be purchased at our store. Other goods that we have to insure the health of your large and small animals are products such as: dewormers, fly control and flea and tick control to name a few. Fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides and pest control are some of the items we carry to treat your yard. We also specialize in pest control products to treat inside and outside of your home. The Ranch Farm and Home is excited to be the new eXmark zero turn mower dealership. Parts and service is also provided at our location. Another recent venture is the Armstrong Ag implementdealership. This includes hay spears, pallet forks, brush grapplers, subsoiler, discs and many other ag related implements.
Who is your target customers? Local ranchers, farmers, gardeners and homeowners.
What makes you different and why do you feel that you have been in business for as long as you have? My family has been in the feed and agricultural business since 1976. I grew up in the business and learned from my father, Phillip Davis. He was agreat supporter of the Rusk County youth and strived to make the community a better place. We, here, at The Ranch Farm and Home want to carry on that family tradition. Many others who have been like family to us and helped make our business as successful as it has been are people like the late Keith Brightwell. He was another great supporter of our youth and our community. My secretary, ShantaeTruelock who has been with our business since the beginning, is thankfully still with me today. Her knowledge of horses has been very beneficial and I appreciate all she does to help me keep things running smoothly.
Number of Employees: Jason Davis: Owner/Manager ; Shantae Truelock: Secretary ; Damien Wallace: Warehouse manager/sales ; Brady Davis: Warehouse ; Tobyn Davis: Warehouse.
Who would you like to express gratitude to? First and foremost I want to thank our small town community that invest in small business like ours. I would also like to thank our surrounding communities who travel here for their farm and home needs.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.