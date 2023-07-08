The red, white and blue-suited masses that filled Lake Forest Park for Henderson’s annual Freedom Fest were treated to a thrilling evening filled with good food, good music, and an awe-inspiring fireworks show.
Freedom Fest favorites Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome kicked off the night’s events with a few down home rock and country classics. Toes tapped and voices raised as crowds of roasting revelers sang along to well-known tunes.
Elevation returned to the Vera Bank Amphitheater with their mix of pop and funk favorites both old and new. One little listener even climbed to the stage to be a part of the band. A bit of stage fright took over as he slowly exited, even as band members sang and played their instruments and cajoled him to dance along, but joy returned as he sprinted through the grass to his giggling family.
Food and drink vendors brought their A games with delicious delights coming from each window. A peek in any direction saw a new and enticing delicacy from funnel cakes, snow cones, and burgers, to the heat-quenching handmade lemonade.
The evening ended with a vivid fireworks display, with new and exciting additions. Many onlookers were shocked to see that what appeared to be an errant explosion was actually newly added floating fireworks which glowed colorfully on the surface of the lake. Oohs and aahs could be heard all around, along with the occasional squeal of delight and quite a few shouts of “AMERICA!”
City Officials took to the stage, and later to the City’s Facebook page to thank event sponsors, vendors, and volunteers.
“Thanks to our City Manager Jay Abercrombie and incredible wife Brandi; our MC Chad Boatwright, the Mayor and City Council. In addition to our First Responders at Henderson Police Department and Henderson Fire Department,” they said.
“Thanks to our generous sponsors Capco Contractors, VeraBank, Origin Bank, Henderson Federal Savings Bank, Texas Bank, David Hill Law Firm, DDM Surveying, Inc., Wallace & Sons’ Wrecker Service LLC, Texas Farm Bureau, Wilder & Wilder, Gabriel/Jordan Chevrolet, Fairway Ford, Henderson, Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc., Whataburger, Love Law Firm, Blazer Electric & Satellite, Moore’s Dynamic Electric, West Fraser, and Adkison Law Firm.”
City representatives continued, saying, “Thanks to our food vendors, Bad & Boujee BBQ, Fudge For All, Full Armor Christian Academy, Johnson Concessions, Kona Ice, Paleteria Chilangos, Son Shine Grounds, St Jude Catholic Church, and La Aztekita.”
