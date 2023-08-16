Caleb Pirtle III, a Kilgore native, award-winning author and historian, died Aug. 2, leaving behind a legacy of fascinating stories and and devotion to the craft of writing.
Pirtle, born Dec. 30, 1941, was predeceased by his parents, Caleb Jackson Pirtle Jr. and Mary Eunice Price Pirtle. He is survived by his wife Linda, his son Josh and wife Taylor and two grandchildren, Jackson and Avery.
A celebration of Caleb’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the First Presbyterian Church in Tyler.
Pirtle was a Kilgore High School graduate and earned an associate of arts degree in journalism from Kilgore College in 1962. While enrolled at KC, he served as the editor for campus newspaper The Flare. He went on to attend the University of Texas at Austin, where he received his bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1964. At UT, Pirtle served as feature writer, copy editor and sports editor of The Daily Texan, becoming the first student of the university to win the national William Randolph Hearst Award for feature writing.
After graduating UT, he followed his passion for journalism to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, where he worked for two years as a news reporter and feature writer.
After his time at the newspaper, he became the travel editor at Southern Living Magazine for a decade. During his tenure, Southern Living won three Discover America Awards for its travel coverage of the region, and Pirtle was named Man of the Year by the Travel South Association.
Following his time at the magazine, he moved into the publishing industry as an editorial director for a Dallas custom publisher for more than 25 years. He also authored many original works, both fiction and non-fiction, of his own.
Pirtle was the author of more than 75 books. His novel, “Back Side of a Blue Moon,” received both the Beverly Hills Book Award and Best of Texas Book Award for historical fiction.
He wrote and produced a historical trilogy of the East Texas oilfield, “Echoes from Forgotten Streets,” “Visions of Forgotten Streets” and “Life on Kilgore’s Unforgettable Streets,” as well as “A Boom for the Ages,” an account of Kilgore during the oil boom years. He was also a screenwriter with three motion picture and TV movie credits.
Many of his books were nonfiction, dealing with historical and travel. His full-color, coffee-table book, “XIT: The American Cowboy,” became the third best-selling art book of all time when it was published.
He wrote his memoirs, “Man Who Talks to Strangers,” to collect many of the fascinating stories and people he encountered in his life. Find more information on Caleb and Linda’s books at www.calebandlindapirtle.com.