The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe,
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
MAY 18:
• KATILYN BROOKE ATKINSON, age 23 from Laneville, Possession of Controlled Substance, 3 rd Degree Felony, $7,500 bond;
• JAMES EARL JORDAN, age 51 from Henderson, DWI, Class B, $1,000 bond; Possession of Marijuana, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• LONNIE GRISHAM, age 55 from Kilgore, POCS, 3 rd Degree Felony, $11,000 bond; and
• LINO MIRELES-BARRON, age 59 from Kilgore, DWI, Class A, $1,250 bond.
MAY 19:
• LANE MITCHAEL THOMAS, age 26 from Henderson, Gregg County: Possession of a controlled substance, Third Degree Felony, NO BOND, Possession of a controlled substance, Third Degree Felony, NO BOND, Possession of a controlled substance, Third Degree Felony, NO BOND;
• BRANCHA LADALE LOYD, age 48 from Longview, POCS, Second Degree Felony, NO BOND, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, State Jail Felony, NO BOND
DWI, Third Degree Felony, NO BOND;
• STEPHANIE NICHOAL KRAVIS, age 36 from Carthage, Panola County: Possession of a controlled substance, State Jail Felony, NO BOND, Fraud Use/Poss Identifying information, Number of Items 5-10, Elderly, Second Degree Felony, NO BOND; and
• DWAYNE GRAY THURMOND, age 63 from Henderson, Driving while intoxicated, Class B, $1,000 bond.
