HENDERSON CITY COUNCIL will hold a rescheduled regular meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, September 12, at the Municipal Services Complex, 300 W. Main Street, for the following purposes:
CALL TO ORDER: The Mayor will call the meeting to order, declare a quorum if present, and declare notices legally posted pursuant to Open Meetings Act.
INVOCATION AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE:
CITIZENS COMMENTS
PRESENTATIONS/ANNOUNCEMENTS
1. National Night Out Proclamation.
2. Paint the Town Pink Proclamation.
3. Fire Prevention Week Proclamation.
CONSENT AGENDA
4. Consideration of possible action upon the minutes from the August 22nd and September 5th, 2023 Council meetings. (Jimerson)
5. Consideration and Possible Action upon HEDCO financials for July 2023 (Clary)
6. Consideration and possible action upon the City of Henderson’s Holiday Schedule. (Jimerson)
7. Consideration and possible action approving Resolution 2023-09-04 naming the Henderson News as the official Newspaper for the City of Henderson. (Jimerson)
COUNCIL BUSINESS – REGULAR SESSION
8. Consideration and possible action awarding a bid for the HVAC System for Central Fire Station. (Chote/Holland)
9. Consideration and possible action upon Ordinance 2023-09-04 of the City of Henderson, Texas, authorizing the issuance and sale of City of Henderson, Texas, Tax Notes, Series 2023, in the approximate aggregate principal amount of two million dollars ($2,000,000) for street improvements; levying a tax payment thereof; awarding the sale thereof; authorizing execution and delivery of a paying agent agreement and a note purchase agreement;
approving a bond council engagement letter; and enacting other provisions relating to the subject. (Abercrombie/Arnall)
10. Consideration and possible action upon the second reading of Ordinance 09-01-2023 adopting the proposed 2023-2024 budget. (Abercrombie)
11. Consideration and possible action upon the second reading of Ordinance 09-02-2023 adopting the proposed tax rate. (Abercrombie)
12. Consideration upon the first reading of Ordinance 2023-09-03 canceling the November 7th, 2023 Municipal Election declaring the unopposed applicants as the Council Members for Districts one, four and five. (Jimerson)
13. Consideration and possible action to approve an application re-plating a 10.227 tract known as the LSD Subdivision within the City’s ETJ. (Hughes/McElfresh)
14. Consideration and possible action upon Resolution 2023-09-05 nomination to the Rusk County Appraisal District Board of Directors for the 2024-2025 term. ( Abercrombie)
15. Consideration and possible action upon the HEDCO Bylaws.
DEPARTMENTAL REPORTS:
16. The City Council may deliberate and make inquiry into any item listed in the Departmental Reports.
A. City Manager
B. Fire Department
C. Police Department
D. Animal Center
E. Community Development
F. Public Services/Parks and Recreation Department
G. Public Utilities
H. Finance Department
I. City Secretary
J. Communications and Marketing
K. HEDCO Sales Tax Revenue July 2023
L. Director of Operations Departmental Reports below.
Civic Center
Main Street/Tourism
Municipal Court
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS
Board of Adjustments Minutes
Planning and Zoning Minutes
Cemetery Board Meeting Minutes
Main Street Meeting Minutes
Preservation Minutes
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
REGULAR SESSION:
ADJOURNMENT
17. Adjourn