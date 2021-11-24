The West Rusk Raiders (12-0) made their hometown proud as they defeated the New Waverly Bulldogs (9-3) 42-17 on Friday night at the Driskell Stadium in Crockett, TX, taking home the title of area finalists.
Next, the Raiders will take on the Daingerfield Tigers at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at the Longview Lobo Stadium for the regional championship title.
Also, the West Rusk Athletics Booster Club is hosting a community send-off for the Raiders at 2:30 p.m before the game. Fans are encouraged to make signs, paint their faces, and show their spirit. The buses will leave the field house, travel by city hall, and turn onto Highway 42.
The winner of this game will play the winner of Friday’s Waskom vs. Newton game sometime between Dec. 2-4 in the quarterfinals.
New Waverly and West Rusk spent most of the first quarter Friday night sizing each other up. Then the Bulldogs broke past the Raiders and went for a field goal. Their field goal was successfull, adding five points to the scoreboard.
With mere seconds left in the first quarter, New Waverly broke through the Raider’s wall of defense with a touchdown pass. They went for a two-point conversion to widen the gap, but West Rusk blocked them. At the end of the first quarter, New Waverly led 11-0.
But the West Rusk Raiders would not stay down for long. With about two minutes left in the second quarter, the Raiders gained a foothold. The Raiders’ offense rushed forward for a touchdown. Kicker Alexis Magallanes’ PAT added another point to the scoreboard.
Then, as soon as the West Rusk offense returned to the field, quarterback Andon Mata threw a touchdown pass, putting the Raiders in the lead. Magallanes’ PAT was good.
The Raiders stayed ahead in the third quarter, as they bulldozed through for another touchdown. Magallanes’ PAT was good.
With about two minutes left, quarterback Andon Mata threw another pass to a Raider waiting near the endzone for a touchdown. Magallanes’ PAT was good.
New Waverly tried to bounce back with another touchdown in the last quarter, but again, the Raiders blocked their extra point attempt. By the end of the night, West Rusk scored two more touchdowns, each with successful PATs from Magallanes.
West Rusk runningback Noah Murphy scored two of the game’s touchdowns, which makes seven touchdowns that he has scored this season. Tate Winings, Will Jackson, Geremiah Smith, and Jaxon Farquhar scored one touchdown each for the Raiders.
The Raiders are currently undefeated in their season. The Daingerfield Tigers are 10-2 overall, with losses against Tatum and Elysian Fields in pre-district games, but the team is undefeated in their district.
If the Raiders win the regional game, they will play against Waskom or Newton. Last season, the Raiders ended their playoff road after losing 14-56 against Waskom in the regional game. In 2017, the Raiders faced Newton for the first and only time so far, losing 7-21. Waskom and Newton also have not faced each other since 2017, where Waskom won 45-6.
Waskom went on last season to become a state semifinalist, with a 12-2 record overall. The Wildcats notably have talent throughout their roster, from seniors to juniors to sophomores.
Last season, the Newton Eagles walked off the gridiron as area finalists and 7-3 overall. Their roster is notably loaded with depth and experience as they returned 14 players from last season. Their runningback, DeAnthony Gatson, was named Dave Cambell’s preseason offensive MPV for being “one of the most electric players in the state, regardless of classification.” Gatson also scored 29 touchdowns rushing last season.
Waskom and Newton will face off at the Nacodoches Dragon Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday.
