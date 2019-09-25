To say the United Way’s Taste of Rusk County was a rousing success would be an understatement.
As the numbers rolled in during the evening, it was clear the 2019 version was going to be a historical event.
After ticket sales and plates sold at the door, the number of patrons was two bodies short of 400 people who purchased tasting tickets.
This was the annual fundraising kickoff event. The goal is to raise $230,000 for the 2020 campaign.
“This was the best one ever,” said United Way Executive Director Tracey Lopez. “Each year has gotten better and better since we started in 2015.”
There were 13 food vendors and 25 agencies.
Taking first in the People’s Choice awards were the Rusty Star in first place, followed by Bodacious Barbecue and Sundowners Bar and Grill.
The agencies were represented by the likes of Boys and Girls Club of Rusk County, Friends of the Library of Mount Enterprise and Rusk County, Rusk County 4-H and Rusk County Heritage Association, just to name a few of the nearly two dozen that showed for the event.
David Chenault was the master of ceremonies.
The Brooze Brothers band provided the entertainment throughout the evening.
The United Way of Rusk County executive board consists of Matt Gholson, president and treasurer; Shea Vestal, vice-president and campaign chairman; Mark Leitner, allocations chairman, and board members Suzanne Cross, Kerry Dixon, Weldon Gray, Jeb Howard, Charlie Hutto, Gina Juarez, Sue Plummer, Monte Rouquette and Amanda Wallace.
“The great thing about the United Way of Rusk County is that it is a locally run United Way, governed by a board of directors that live and work in Rusk County,” Lopez said “The money we raise stays here in Rusk County and all the agencies that we support, operate here and serve the citizens of our county.”
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.