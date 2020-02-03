Class 3A UIL Realignments
In football, the Tatum Eagles will remain in 3A-Division I, while the West Rusk Raiders will drop to Division II.
Tatum will drop West Rusk, Mineola and Winnsboro, and pick up Atlanta, New Boston and Jefferson. The remaining teams will be Gladewater, Sabine, and White Oak.
Gladewater and Sabine were the top dogs in this district last season.
West Rusk drops to 3A-Division II going to Region 3-District 9.
They will have an entirely new district schedule of Arp, Big Sandy, Grand Saline, Quitman, Troup and Winona.
Harmony, Grand Saline and Troup were the three top finishers in the district last year.
In volleyball and basketball, Tatum and West Rusk will both be in Region 2-District 16.
Elysian Fields and Waskom still around from the old District 15, but new teams Arp, Harleton, Jefferson and Troup will join the mix.
Tatum went undefeated in volleyball last season and is holding its own this season.
West Rusk finished in fourth place for volleyball in District 15 with a 28-14 mark overall.
The basketball seasons are entering their final round of district play, and a lot could be accomplished in the next three weeks.
