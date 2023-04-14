Henderson’s Civic Center reception room was filled with laughter Thursday afternoon as acclaimed traveling journalist, syndicated radio host and university-level broadcast teacher, Tumbleweed Smith regaled members of Henderson’s Woman’s Forum with tales and snippets from his lifetime on the road interviewing some of the state’s most outrageous personalities.
Decked out in his filigreed gold lamé blazer and studded Texas-style shades, Smith, producer of The Sound of Texas, one of Texas’s longest running syndicated radio programs, is well acquainted with the sillier side of small-town life. From hog call champions to llama smooching, he’s been a part of it all and has hours of recorded snippets as proof.
“If you’re familiar with my daily radio program The Sound of Texas which is heard weekdays on KWRD you know that I interview fun, loving, Texans and I love to chronicle Texas humor,” Smith said. “I’ve been doing my radio program for more than 50 years and I’ve met some outstanding women and characters.”
It was from his store of previously broadcast interview recordings that Smith shared his consistently hilarious tale of decades spent travelling the highways and byways of Texas in search of a giggle and an interesting story. The aged quality of decades old recordings only added to the old country charm as a strangely upbeat six-time widow explained her private cemetery and the journey into Do-it-Yourself headstone making. The Civic Center sound system couldn’t contain the snorts, grunts, and sooies of the multi-award winning hog caller, nor the wave of laughter that erupted.
Smith shared story after story, each funnier than the last.
“I love Texas and East Texas holds a special place in my heart,” said Smith, winding down from his hilarious one man show. “I have always enjoyed the time I’ve spent in your community, meeting your characters.”
Henderson Woman’s Forum members voted on the installation of new board officers. New officers are Co-Presidents, Mary Ann Ward and Peggy McAlister, Louise Cochran is Parliamentarian & 1st Vice President, Co- Second Vice President Suzanne Kinard and Cammie Thrasher, Co-Secretary Claudia Morgan Gray and Eleanor Mcelyea, Co-Treasurers are Louise Cochran and Britney Roundtree, and Auditor Becky Massengale.
Lunch was a light salad plate including fresh fruit, macaroni salad, and a helping of tuna salad and crackers catered by Henderson’s Snowflake Cafe and Catering. Dessert was a decadent lemon bar.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.