The Laneville Yellowjackets played their first ever tennis meet on Thursday and came away with solid performances. The boys and girls traveled to Troup to compete against Troup, Tatum and Ore City. 

Adolfo Martinez and Emily Gurrola won a mixed doubles match. Gurrola also won a girls double match with Saveah Bratton. 

