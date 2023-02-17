The Laneville Yellowjackets played their first ever tennis meet on Thursday and came away with solid performances. The boys and girls traveled to Troup to compete against Troup, Tatum and Ore City.
Adolfo Martinez and Emily Gurrola won a mixed doubles match. Gurrola also won a girls double match with Saveah Bratton.
Jamorian Williams and Martinez won a boys doubles match.
Coach Tracy Kincade said Cristian Valdez, Laniya Loftis, Chris Gonzales and Lamarion Rodriguez also showed significant improvement as the day went along.
“It was great for our first time ever having tennis at our school,” said Kincade. “The kids gained a lot of valuable learning experiences. Super proud.”