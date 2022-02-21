The West Rusk Raiders fought to defended their lead over the Arp Tigers during Tuesday night’s home game, resulting in the Raiders defeating the Tigers 61-39.
This win moves West Rusk up to a 7-7 record and a fifth-place ranking in the district.
Meanwhile, the Tigers are bumped down to a 4-10 record and sixth-place district ranking.
West Rusk quickly wrecked havoc on the court in the first quarter, as the Raiders overpowered Arp with multiple steals, fast breaks, and blocks. By the end of the quarter, the Raiders held an eight-point lead over the Tigers. Arp scored 11 points in the quarter.
In the second quarter, the Raiders continued overpowering Arp as they maintained their lead with multiple scoring shots. West Rusk’s Geremiah Smith scored two three-pointers; Jimmie Harper also scored a three-point field goal.
At halftime, West Rusk was winning 37-24.
The Raiders fought hard to keep Arp in the dust in the third quarter and appeared successful. West Rusk put 12 more points up on the scoreboard while Arp lagged behind with 12 points.
In the fourth and final quarter, West Rusk controlled the game with same technique they used against the Arp Tigers in the third quarter and had a similar outcome. Arp added eight points, while West Rusk stormed ahead with 12 points.
For scoring, Harper and Jaxon Farquhar both lead the team during this game as they recorded 13 points each.
Harper scored three three-point field goals, one two-point field goal, and two free throws. He also recorded two defensive rebounds, one offensive rebound, two steals, and one block.
Farquhar scored six two-point field goals and one free-throw. He also contributed seven defensive rebounds, four offensive rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block.
Behind them, Andon Mata added 12 points up on the scoreboard for the Raiders.
Mata had one three-point field goal, three two-point field goals, and three free throws. He also recorded three defensive rebounds, two offensive reboounds, one assist, and one steal.
Keyshawn Lewis and Smith scored 20 points combined.
Lewis had one three-point field goal, three two-pointers, and one free throw. He also recorded one offensive rebound, one assist, and one steal.
Smith had two three-pointers and two two-point field goals. He also added seven defensive rebounds, one offensive rebound, eight assists, and three steals.
The Raiders also hosted Troup for the last district match of the season on Friday night. Results were not avaliable as of press time.
As of press time, Troup also held a 7-7 record but is ranked fourth in the district.
West Rusk lost to Troup 49-34 during their last game this season. However, the Raiders defeated them 44-41 during the first round of district play.