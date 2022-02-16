Coming off of a tough loss against the Jefferson Bulldogs last week, the West Rusk Raiders bested the Harleton Wildcats 45-33 during Friday night’s away game. With the win, the Raiders move to a 6-7 record and are ranked fifth in the district.
Right out of the gates, West Rusk took a two-point lead by the end of the first quarter. The Raiders then expanded their lead by three points in the second quarter.
After halftime, Harleton returned onto the court determined to close the gap between them and the Raiders and get ahead. The Wildcats narrowed West Rusk’s lead by three points.
The Raiders quickly bounced back and improved their lead in the fourth and final quarter, as they rushed to put 11 points on the scoreboard. Harleton only managed to score two points.
Tate Winnngs and Andon Mata lead the Raiders in this win, as they both scored 12 points each. Right behind them, Jimmie Harper put up 10 points on the scoreboard.
Winnings scored four three-point field goals. He also recorded one offensive rebound, six defensive rebounds, and two assists.
Mata scored one three-pointer, four two-point field goals, and one free-throw. He also had three offensive rebounds, two defensive rebounds, three steals, and one assist.
Harper added two three-pointers, one two-point field goal, and two free-throws. He also had nine rebounds, one steal, and one block.
Jaxon Farquhar and Keyshawn Lewis contributed a combined nine points.
Farquhar also had three rebounds and two blocks.
Lewis also added five rebounds and one steal.
Geremiah Smith scored two free throws with seven rebounds, seven assists, and one steal.
The West Rusk Raiders wrapped up district play with a home game against the Arp Tigers on Tuesday night. Results were not yet avaliable as of press time.
As of press time, Arp has a 4-9 record and is ranked sixth in the district.