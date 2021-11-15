TATUM - The West Rusk Raiders scored 29 in the first on their way to a 64-26 defeat of the Hooks Hornets in the Bi-District Round of the 2021 playoffs. It was not as close as the score indicated. We all could have headed home early, but we would have missed the great halftime performance from the WR band.
Raider AD and HC Nick Harrison was proud of his group after the game. “On the offensive side (QB) Anton Mata had a good game along with (RB) Tate Winings and the entire offensive line...Kason Reed, Koal MInor, Oscar Gonzales, Alan Sandoval and Jorge Bustamante,” he stated. “You could name most of the guys on defense, but (DB) Carson Martin had a “pick six” and (DE) Torami Dixon had a lot of sacks,” he added. “I think that Hooks had a lot of injuries during the course of the season, but their #30 (RB Keyshawn Walls) played a heck of a game and he is only a Sophomore,” he concluded. The Hooks QB, Senior Jalen Woodside, was injured in the first half and did not return for the second.
The Raiders 29 came quickly from the 7:33 mark of the first. Mata scored on a 17-yard run capping an 11 play 59-yard drive. Alexis Magallanes converted all the PAT’s for the night, except for a successful two-point conversion. At the 2:30 mark of the first Mata connected with WR Geremiah Smith from 54 for a score. Eighteen seconds later, Martin picked a Hornet pass and took it to the house from 35 yards away. That’s 21. At the 1:27 mark, they scored again after a fumble recovery going 39 yards in only two plays with Winings going over from eight yards out. As an exclamation mark, they converted for two.
The Raiders would add 14 in the second. Hooks finally got on the board at 10:47 when Walls took it over from seven, capping a 75 yard, eight-play drive. The conversion failed, WR 29-6. Taking advantage of a short field, the Raiders went 50 in nine plays with Winings zipping in from 28. At the 4:31 mark, Mata again found Smith, this time from 41, completing a 59 yard, six-play drive.
The final score of the quarter was at the 12-second mark when Hooks QB Jalen Woodside connected with Walls on a short pass that he took in from six yards out. 43-12 at the half.
In the third, Raider Will Jackson would bull 79 yards for a score, and at the:58 mark Noah Murphy would cap a 41-yard drive from a yard out. On the series, Murphy carried the ball each play. The WR defense held the Hornets scoreless in the third. After three, WR 57-12.
Hooks would add two scores in the 4th as they matched the WR drive with Walls carrying on four straight plays including the last yard for the score. Matt Hayes would add the PAT. Cole Jackson would take it home from eight out for the last WR tally. For Hooks, a late (Freshman QB) Michael Baysinger pass to (WR) Larson Murray would end the scoring.
For Hooks, (4-7), the season ends. For the Raiders, (11-0), they await the winner of the New Waverly-Hughes Springs game Friday night.