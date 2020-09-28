The Tatum Cross Country (CC) team competed in the Puddle Jump and Pig Trot at Pine Tree on Sept. 18, where the Tatum girls team came in third overall with the boys coming in fourth overall. There were two Medal winners for the Cross Country team, Mackenzie Greenwood and Trinity Edwards.
Greenwood came in fifth place during the individuals with a time of fourteen minutes and 34 seconds. Edwards came in at ninth place with a time of fifteen minutes and 9 seconds. On the varsity boys team, there were two notable runners who secured positions within the top 15.
The two young male athletes were Bryan Hawkins and Alan Chavez. Hawkins placed twelfth in individuals with a time of nineteen minutes and 53 seconds, while Chavez placed fifteenth with a time of twenty minutes and 43 seconds.
This meet was an enormous achievement for this Tatum Cross Country team. These young athletes will continue to strive for improvement as they go forward into their next meets.