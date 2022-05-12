Katy native Stephanie Williams introduced herself to the college and the community at a press conference Monday morning after being named Kilgore College’s new head coach for the Lady Rangers basketball program. Williams is the seventh head coach in the history of the program.
“I first want to thank God, my Lord and Savior, before anything because, without him, this would not be possible,” Williams began. “Secondly, I would like to thank our president, Dr. [Brenda] Kays, and our vice-president, Dr. Martin, for sharing the vision of Kilgore College and academics and athletics and believing in me to carry on the mission and the vision of this college.”
“Next, I would like to thank our athletic director, Courtney Pruitt, and the interview committee for believing in my vision for what I would like to do with the women’s program and believing and trusting in me to build and to continue building alongside with the future of this program.”
“I’ve lived in East Texas for over a decade and I know the rich tradition of Kilgore. The city has always been known for their hardwork and sucess. It’s a thriving city, and everybody here just loves and loves hard. I’m very, very excited to be welcomed into this family.”
Williams comes to Kilgore College after a season as the women’s head basketball coach for Bossier Parish Community College. The Lady Cavaliers wrapped up their season in early March with a 8-10 conference record.
Prior to her career at Bossier Parish Community College, Williams coached high school girls’ basketball at North Caddo High School and The Brook Hill School in Bullard.
During her college career at East Texas Baptist University, Williams first stepping into coaching for the 2009-2010 season as a student assistant.
Shortly after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, she was hired on as a full-time assistant coach for ETBU while pursuing her master’s degree in sports leadership, also from ETBU.
After two seasons coaching the ETBU Lady Tigers, Williams was offered an assistant coaching position at Texas A&M University Commerce and also coached local summer league basketball teams.
Williams states that her goal is to bring a positive and energized culture into the women’s basketball program and her players’ lives.
“Culture is everything,” Stephanie Williams explains. “That’s how you win. So you’re going to see a lot of high-fives, a lot of positivity. Somebody falls on the floor, we’re not letting the other team pick them up; we’re picking them up. If someone on the other team falls, we’ll pick them up as well. We have standards, high standards, high expectations, and just excitement in basketball. I want to play fast, I want to play quick, smart execution.”