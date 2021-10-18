The Henderson Lions fell 28-38 to Palestine at Friday night’s out-of-town game after being ultimately outmatched on both sides of the ball. This bumps the Lions down to 1-2 in the district and 4-3 overall.
The first quarter started out with a bang from the Lions. Despite the Wildcats winning the coin toss and opting to receive, Henderson’s defense held up, and Palestine burned through their downs quickly. Defensive back Tobiaus Jackson received the fourth-down punt, turning the ball over to the Lions at the 45-yard line.
Immediately, quarterback Jacobe Robinson’s long-distance pass to wide receiver Dashawn Jackson broke through the Wildcat defense, and Dashawn Jackson brought the Lions to the 15-yard line. However, Palestine rebuilt their wall of defense and pushed Henderson backward in the next play. Tobiaus Jackson came through and made it back to the 13-yard line. Jacobe Robinson then handed the ball off to running back Ya’corus Porter, who pushed through and brought the Lions very close to the endzone. As expected, the Lions bulldozed through and scored their first touchdown of the night. Kicker Julian Garza’s extra point try was successful.
The Wildcats did not stay down for long. Starting at the 25-yard line, Henderson put up a strong defense, with defensive back Daylon Garrett emerging as a key player. However, Palestine slipped through the cracks and came close to their endzone. The Lions did not let this hinder them, as they made Palestine burn through their downs. In the last attempt, the Wildcats opted for a field goal, and even though it hit the side of the goal post, it was ruled good.
Back on defense, Jacobe Robinson threw a long pass to Tobiaus Jackson, who bolted through Palestine’s defense and scored a touchdown. Garza’s PAT was good.
Palestine was determined to come back strong. They broke through the Lions’ defense and fumbled the ball in the endzone. However, they recovered it for the first Wildcat touchdown. For the PAT, they scored the goal. But the referees called a chop block penalty on Palestine, which called for the attempt to be redone and bumped them back to the 18-yard line. Defensive back Charles Simpson blocked their second attempt to score.
On offense, the Lions began to struggle against the Wildcats. Running back Dallas Alexander and wide receiver Deuce Davis brought the Lions closer to the endzone. However, they punt in a fourth down, and it goes incomplete.
Palestine almost immediately bulldozed through the Lions’ defense and scored a touchdown. To recover the missed PAT from their previous touchdown, the Wildcats go for a two-point conversion and are successful.
As the second quarter came close to an end, Porter brought the Lions down the field. Jacobe Robinson began to struggle to find an open wide receiver, as two long-distance passes went incomplete. Instead, Jacobe Robinson decided to go for an opening himself, but when the Wildcats caught up to him, he passed to wide receiver Jamal Robinson. Jamal Robinson completed the pass but is instantly brought down at the 49-yard line. With less than 30 seconds left in the quarter, the Lions inched closer, but they were unable to score before time ran out.
The third quarter welcomed the Lions back on offense just short of the 25-yard line. However, Palestine knocked the Lions’ offensive line off. Henderson opted for a punt in the fourth down, and Palestine received it and brought it to around the 50-yard line.
Palestine found the weak spots in Henderson’s defense and broke through them. A Wildcat wide receiver catches a long-distance pass, and Garrett attempts to drag him down. However, the Wildcat made it to the endzone. Their PAT attempt was good.
Starting just shy of the 25-yard line, Jacobe Robinson throws a pass to Dashawn Jackson and advances the Lions down the field. In the next play, Jacobe Robinson throws a long-distance pass to Jamal Robinson, who then bolts down the field but is brought down just before reaching the endzone. This tackle minorly injured Jamal Robinson, but he bounces back quickly. The Lions bulldoze through and score a touchdown. Garza’s PAT was good.
The Wildcats were determined to defend their lead by breaking through and scoring a touchdown.
Tobiaus Jackson received the kickoff and brought the ball to about the 19-yard line. However, a false start penalty bumped the Lions back five yards. Henderson recovered this as Jacobe Robinson’s pass to Davis and handoff to Alexander brought the Lions further into the red zone. Jamal Robinson got his hands on the ball and pushed through for the touchdown. Garza’s PAT attempt was successful.
The fourth quarter sealed Henderson’s fate as Palestine took over and scored another touchdown. The Lions were unable to recover with a minute left in the quarter.
Next week, the Henderson Lions will celebrate Homecoming against their district rival, the Kilgore Bulldogs. The kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, but many student organizations are planning pre-game activities, including the crowning of the Homecoming Queen. There will also be a Homecoming parade on Wednesday and a dance on Saturday.
Kilgore is currently undefeated in the district, with high-point wins against Palestine, Mabank, and Chapel Hill. Last season, Kilgore walked off the gridiron as a regional finalists.