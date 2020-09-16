The Mt. Enterprise Wildcats played against the Timpson Bears last Friday night, in an exceptionally tense battle. The Bears won 60-0 against the Wildcats, unfortunately. Although the Wildcats were working hard out on the field, the Bears were an insurmountable force that proved too much for the team.
It was a struggle right off the bat, the game starting with the Wildcats receiving. The ball, in possession of the Wildcats, started at the 29-yard line, first and 10 to go. Within 3 plays, the Bears took control, showcasing their strength to the less experienced team of Wildcats.
The Wildcats are not an inferior team, however, they are under a new coaching staff as well as having only one senior left in the team. With having only two weeks of practice prior to the start of the season, the team is just starting to understand each other’s strengths and work together as one.
The Head Coach, Gabe Norris said, “I was extremely proud of our football team and the way they played on Friday. We found out a lot about ourselves in the first quarter. This team continues to do everything we ask them to do and they are getting better every day.”
He stands behind his team and it shows. During the game, there were many times in which the team came back from the field to discuss strategies with Coach Norris. Always empowering the members, never blaming anyone, except maybe a bit of frustrated yelling.
Through a fumble recovery by #7 Landon Andros further into the first quarter, it was apparent that he would be a key player in the game. When asked to comment, Norris said, “Landon Andros was a warrior continually carrying the ball into a tough Timpson defense.”
Other highlights of the game included two complete passes, one to #12 Blake Lewis at the beginning of the second quarter and one caught by #20 Cade Williamson around the middle of the first quarter. In the third quarter, Andros once again made a bold move, with a run halfway down the field. Williamson also made a tackle right towards the end of the third quarter.
Despite the loss, the boys took it all in stride, learning on the fly during the game and taking the lessons to heart. When the Wildcats left the field, the fire in their eyes burned even brighter to better their teamwork and individual skills, so that the next time they played it would be a definitive win.
This Friday, September 18, the Wildcats will host the Burkeville Mustangs at the Mt. Enterprise home stadium. The game will start at 7:30 p.m.