TYLER - The Tatum Lady Eagles (27-14, 12-0) season came to an end on Nov. 9 as they were defeated by the White Oak Ladynecks 3-0 in a 3A Region 2, Quarterfinal Volleyball matchup at TJC’s Wagstaff Gym. For Tatum Seniors Makensi Greenwood, Summer Dancy-Vasquez, and Macy Brown it was a particularly hard loss to take.
“We competed extremely hard,” stated Tatum Coach Leven Barker. “They played as hard as they could and you can’t ask for more than that,” he added.
Tatum zoomed through district play with an unblemished record and had compiled 16 wins in a row dating back to September 3. The last loss was to...White Oak. White Oak is the top-ranked team in the state in 3A and has been for most of the season, but the Lady Eagles entered the contest with thoughts, plans, and the confidence needed to come out on top. It was not to be. WO 38-2, (12-0) advances to the next round.
In game one, Tatum led 3-0 before WO would score. The ‘Necks tied it at three. Tatum led 5-3 but then White Oak went on a streak and scored eight in a row to go up by five. “White Oak went on several long runs, particularly early,” stated Barker. “And it was really hard for us to overcome those,” he concluded. Up by as many as ten, the Lady Eagles would claw back and cut it to six, but that was as close as they would get, and drop the opener 25-17.
Game two followed a similar pattern and seemingly Tatum could not establish any traction. The WO lead fluctuated from five back to two, but then increased to six and seven with the final margin of victory being 25-16.
Game three was a lot more competitive. Tatum led 18-15, but then they were plagued by serving and receiving errors. They recovered from these and actually led late 22-20, but then the Ladynecks tied it up at 22, made key serves and shots on the next three points to claim the 25-22 final. The low stats for the game were consistent with the score. Abby Sorenson had 30 assists and nine digs. Kerrigan Biggs had 12 kills while Brown had seven. Dancy-Vasquez had 17 digs while Greenwood added eight. For the night Tatum only recorded three aces. Tatum had 106 kill attempts but was only successful with 35. A testament to White Oak’s defense.
From this game’s roster, the Lady Eagles return six juniors and two freshmen that had significant playing time. While the seniors will be missed, the cupboard is not bare for next season.