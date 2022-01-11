Both West Rusk basketball teams went into the new year celebrating two high-point wins against both of Elysian Field’s teams.
The boy’s team defeated Elysian Fields 63-46 their district opener game on the Yellowjacket’s turf. This improved the Raiders’ overall season record to 8-9.
West Rusk’s Jimmie Harper led the Raiders as he scored 17 points, with five three-pointers and two free-throws. Harper also walked off the basketball court with three steals, seven defensive rebounds, one assist, and one block.
Behind him, Keyshawn Lewis and Anton Mata put 12 points each up on the West Rusk side of the scoreboard.
Lewis had two three-point field goals, three two-pointers, one offensive rebound, five defensive rebounds, and three steals.
Mata had two three-point field goals, two two-pointers, and two free throws. He also had four defensive rebounds, three offensive rebounds, three assists, and one steal.
Jaxon Farquhar scored eight points with four two-point field goals. He also added four offensive rebounds, six defensive rebounds, two assists, three steals, and three blocks.
Geremiah Smith contributed a two-point field goal and two free throws with three defensive rebounds and seven assists.
Noah Murphy added two two-point field goals, two offensive rebounds, four defensive rebounds and one assist.
Tate Winnings had one three-pointer with one defensive rebound.
The Raiders also hosted Waskom on Tuesday night for a district match. Results were not avaliable as of press time.
The Lady Raiders defeated the Lady Yellowjackets 61-18 on Friday as well. This bumps up their district record to 2-1, after defeating Harleton 55-46 and narrowly falling to Arp 27-30. The Lady Raiders are also ranked third in the district, as of press time.
Their season record also stands at 10-8, as of press time.
In the first quarter, both teams sized each other up, but West Rusk pulled ahead 9-7.
Then throughout the remainder of the game, the Lady Raiders held Elysian Fields down as they added 12, 22, and 18 points up on the scoreboard, respectively.
Elysian Fields added 5, 5, and one points, respectively.
Lady Raider Piper Morton carried the team as she scored 27 points.
Behind her, Raven Pryor and Keke Murphy added eight points each to the Lady Raider’s side of the scoreboard.
Stormie Lejeune contributed six points.
Jamie Casey added five points.
Faith Cochran scored three points.
And M. Mccasland and Raylee Moseley both contributed two points each.
The West Rusk Lady Raiders traveled to Waskom Tuesday night to also face the Wildcat’s girls team in a district match. Results were not avaliable as of press time.
On Friday, both teams will continue district play.
The Raiders will travel to Troup to face the Tigers at 6:15 p.m.
The Lady Raiders will host Troup’s Lady Tigers also beginning at 6:15 p.m.
Next week, the Lady Raiders will conclude the first round of district play against Tatum on Jan. 11 and Jefferson on Jan. 14.
The Raiders will also take on Tatum on Jan. 11 and Jefferson on Jan. 14 but still must take on Harleton and Arp before wrapping up their first round of district play.