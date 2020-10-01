The West Rusk Raiders won against the Troup Tigers in last Friday’s district away game with a score of 43-20. The game was a sweeping victory for the proud Raiders that night. Players that attributed to the game’s victory that night were James Greenalch with 2 touchdowns (TD), Andon Mata with a TD, Omarion Anthony who made 58 yards, and a TD catch from Mata.
There was also Jimmie Harper who had a TD pass, a blocked punt return TD, and a rushing TD. Torami Dixon had a TD pass from Harper. Will Jackson had 5 carries and 4 catches with a total number of 88 yards. Defense had 5 interceptions; Noah Murphy with 2, and Carson Martin, Jamal Ford, and Jeremiah Edwards all had 1. Leading Tacklers of the night were Barry Decker and Murphy who had 9 tackles each.